Another week has passed, and Microsoft hasn't disappointed us with its consistent effort to keep us updated about what new features it's working on for Microsoft 365 apps. And like every week, we're at it again to tell and explain to you in detail about all the important capabilities that Microsoft added to its roadmap website last week.

In this week's digest, we found mention of important Teams features, including one many users queried about whether was available in the meeting tool. In addition, the roadmap website talks about the upcoming changes to Copilot in Excel and Word.

3 Microsoft Teams: prevent users from sharing content, intelligent call recap, and more

Prevent users from sharing content

There are lots of features in the development phase for IT admins in Teams, including being able to prevent users from sharing content with externally hosted meetings (Feature ID: 363424), which many Teams users on the Microsoft tech community website wanted to know was possible.

If you're an IT admin and want to ensure that sensitive information remains protected, you'll be better off not permitting users to share content. If you're waiting for it to arrive, you'll likely get the good news by the end of this month. However, it'll be rolled out to Teams Premium users only.

Organizers get more control

One of the noteworthy features coming to webinars on Teams this month is the ability to disable social share for attendees (Feature ID: 393225). This will give organizers more control over the accessibility of event information, which is necessary for maintaining the privacy of certain events and protecting the content of the event information.

Moreover, if you're a meeting organizer, you get more control over meeting entry by specifying who can admit attendees from the lobby into a meeting (Feature ID: 392836). This way, you can eliminate the possibility of unwanted guests disrupting the discussion. The feature is set to arrive in June.

Join Zoom meetings from Teams

Another noteworthy Teams feature set to arrive in June is allowing users to join Zoom meetings from Teams Rooms on Android, provided they have an ID and a passcode (Feature ID: 392822). Also required are a Teams Rooms Pro license and having Direct Guest Join meetings enabled.

Intelligent call recap

Whether you're using VoIP calls or making calls through PSTN connections, the Calls app in Teams will give you AI-generated summaries of all the highlights of the conversations (Feature ID: 393229). Not only that, but it will also give you tasks that were mentioned during the call, making it easier for you to keep track of things that need to be done next. General availability is June this year. This will be exclusive to Teams Premium.

2 Copilot for Microsoft 365: Bing search integration in Word, support for conditional formats in Excel, and more

Copilot in Word integrates with Designer

Copilot in Microsoft Word helps users in many ways. Come June, Copilot in Word will be integrated with Designer, which means you'll be able to find or create the image you want to add to your document, without leaving the app (Feature ID: 373610).

Integrated Bing search in Copilot for Word

Bing search integration for Copilot in Word is going to be a reality by the end of this month (Feature ID: 374015). When available, you'll be able to ask Copilot to find something from the web, which then can be used in the document you're working on, all while staying in the app.

Formula conditional formatting in Excel

Copilot in Excel is getting a lot more powerful this month. Strengthening the AI tool is additional support for complex conditional formats (Feature ID: 392454). Copilot in Excel will be capable of analyzing two factors: say, for example, one is the product name "bikes" and the other is the associated sales greater than 100. It'll then apply the formatting and highlight rows that meet the specified criteria.

1 Microsoft Outlook: transferring emails to folders using copy and paste, and a minor design change

The new Outlook for the web and for Windows will get copy (Ctrl+C) and paste Ctrl+V) support for transferring emails to folders (Feature ID: 393337) in June. In the same month, users will also see apps flyout and entry point for pinned apps getting moved to the Home tab in the Ribbon (Feature ID: 393936). Microsoft will release a preview of this feature by the end of this month.

Microsoft might delay their arrival

The release timelines mentioned on the roadmap page are to be taken with a pinch of salt. Microsoft does release most of the features on time, but there are cases when many of the features were pushed to a later month, without explaining the reason. This could happen again, so don't be surprised if you don't see any of the aforementioned changes available on the month they're supposed to be released.