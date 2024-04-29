Key Takeaways Teams presenter toolbar can now be dragged to a convenient location, addressing user complaints.

Many interesting things happened in the realm of computing last week, from allowing Windows 11 and 10 users to install Microsoft Store apps from the web with fewer clicks, to leaks revealing new information related to the Snapdragon X Plus chipset. However, equally interesting were new features Microsoft added to its roadmap website last week.

It's that time of the week again when we bring you all the latest important changes Microsoft proposed to introduce in Microsoft 365 in the coming months, and explain how it can improve users' productivity.

3 Microsoft Teams: draggable presenter toolbar

The presenter toolbar in Teams appears at the top of the screen to help you quickly change the presenter layouts, transfer control to others, and end the call or screen-sharing session. However, many people complained on the Microsoft Community website that the toolbar is unnecessary and does more harm than good by getting in the way of their workflows. As a result of the annoyance, many users either want the presenter toolbar completely removed or to have the ability to move it to a different location while sharing the screen.

Microsoft isn't getting rid of the presenter mode, but if you happen to dislike it being at the top of the screen, you'll soon be able to drag it to wherever you want. The software giant has plans to introduce a draggable presenter toolbar for Teams desktop and Mac clients this June (Feature ID: 394270). It will be the same presenter toolbar, except that you'll now be able to move it to your favorite place on the screen.

2 Copilot for Microsoft 365: generating SWOT analysis, quizzes, and more

Ask Copilot to generate SWOT analysis

You don't have to wait until June to use every new feature Microsoft added to the roadmap site last week. Some of them will be available by the end of this month. One such capability is being able to ask Copilot to generate SWOT analysis or pro/con list of a document or topic, all without leaving Microsoft 365 (Feature ID: 388741).

Copilot will generate quizzes in Forms

If you belong to the education industry, Microsoft is preparing a highly requested feature in Forms for release in June. For all the quiz masters, you don't have to spend hours creating questions for a quiz competition, because Copilot in Forms will be able to generate those from documents, textbooks, or notes in a matter of a few seconds (Feature ID: 389149).

Copilot-assisted Loop page creation

Microsoft has already introduced major changes to Copilot for Microsoft this month, but another one is coming along this month: generation of a Copilot-assisted Loop page. This will help you create a structured document from a blank page in seconds. It'll also help you modify an existing Loop page per your needs (Feature ID: 393330).

1 Microsoft Outlook: swipe actions

Microsoft is in the process of adding many useful features of classic Outlook to the new Outlook for Windows app as part of its "One Outlook" strategy. However, Microsoft is also planning to equip the web-based new Outlook for Windows with one of the useful features found in Outlook mobile clients.

Microsoft will introduce support for swipe actions in the new Outlook for Windows in June, allowing users to assign swipe actions such as Delete, Mark as Read, Archive, and more, just on Android and iOS (Feature ID: 394683). This will also be available for the Outlook web client in the same month.

Take the release timelines with a grain of salt

We'll likely see Microsoft announcing more new capabilities for Microsoft 365 next week. Unfortunately, what might also happen is Microsoft failing to bring them to users in the specified time frame. It has happened in the past and might happen again. So, if you don't see any of the aforementioned features in the month they're supposed to arrive, you can be certain that they have been delayed to a later month.