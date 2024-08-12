Key Takeaways Get ready for new Microsoft 365 features! Intelligent recap in Teams, better Forms data sync, and improved Outlook move menu coming soon.

Microsoft is making it easier to manage Teams within organizations, enhancing Forms data sync reliability, and streamlining Outlook's move menu.

Be cautious of release timelines changing - Microsoft may delay new features without notice. Stay tuned for updates on these upcoming changes.

Last week, Microsoft announced that it's getting rid of the Paint 3D app and another Windows feature. However, it wasn't only about axing things, as the software giant also announced some noteworthy changes coming to Microsoft 365 apps and services in the coming months. As always, those announcements haven't escaped our attention.

It's that time of the week when we give you a detailed account of what new Microsoft 365 features Microsoft announced over the past seven days. In this week's Microsoft Roadmap Weekly, we have some new capabilities for a wide set of Microsoft 365 apps and services, including Teams, Outlook, Forms, and Copilot.

4 Microsoft Teams: Intelligent recap for government agencies, and a more efficient way of managing Teams

Meeting recap for GCC-H Teams

Meeting recap in Teams is a widely popular feature for all kinds of good reasons. It offers meeting transcription, easy access to shared files, key discussion points, and much more, after the meeting is over. Now all these benefits will become available for Teams for government agencies next month, as Microsoft has announced intelligent recap for GCC-H environments for Teams web, Mac, and Windows clients (Feature ID: 410985).

Efficiently manage team membership

Microsoft will release more Teams capabilities beyond Intelligent recap for GCC-H next month. One of those upcoming changes will make it easier to manage Teams within an organization. The Deploy Teams tool on the Teams Admin Center will automatically deploy Teams based on employees' roles and locations, thus ensuring the right people are in the right place for effective collaboration (Feature ID: 410774).

3 Microsoft Forms: Forms data sync to Excel will be more reliable

A more advanced sync solution

Microsoft introduced Forms data sync to Excel in Microsoft Forms earlier this year. The software giant labeled it as one of the "highly anticipated" features. While the ability to sync Forms data to Excel is what many consider a game-changer, lots of people questioned the reliability of its functionality.

Microsoft took note of those reliability concerns and will soon introduce a new data sync solution that will be responsible for consistently syncing Forms data to Excel (Feature ID: 410988). It'll replace the older version of live data sync by the end of this month.

2 Microsoft Outlook: Improvement in the move menu

Move menu improvements in Outlook

Microsoft Outlook for mobile devices will also get a major improvement by the end of this month. Outlook for Android and iOS will soon let you hide or show subfolders by expanding or collapsing main folders in the move menu. Additionally, you'll see both subfolder and its parent folder upon searching in the move menu. This will help you better understand where a folder is located (Feature ID: 409957).

1 Copilot for Microsoft 365: Enhancing the power of AI in PowerPoint

Enhance PowerPoint presentations

Microsoft's Copilot AI tool is already available in Microsoft 365 apps, including PowerPoint. From helping you draft a new presentation to creating presentations using an existing Word document or PDF, the AI tool helps you do things faster. On top of all of those, Microsoft will announce more Copilot enhancements to help you "steer the narrative" of your PowerPoint slides by the end of this month (Feature ID: 398967). However, the company hasn't specified what enhancements it's planning to introduce. If you're an individual, you'll need to buy a Copilot Pro subscription, which costs $20 a month, in order to be able to use the AI tool across all available Microsoft 365 apps.

Release timelines are subject to change

Microsoft often backtracks on the release timelines it mentions on its roadmap sites, without giving any proper clarification on the cause of the delay. It has happened multiple times in the past and might happen again. So, don't be surprised if you don't see some of the above-mentioned features arrive when originally expected.