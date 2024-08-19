Key Takeaways Microsoft continues to add new features to Windows 11 and Microsoft 365, enhancing productivity and user experience.

Teams in Microsoft 365 will introduce features like hand interactions, Whiteboard, Teams chat, and intelligent recap for meetings.

Users of Copilot for Microsoft 365 can expect prompt suggestions and image generation capabilities to improve chat functionality.

Windows is set to lose or has already lost a host of features. Despite that, for Windows users, the love hasn't gone cold because Microsoft keeps adding other new features to Windows 11 to make the OS more modern and powerful. Similar is the case with Microsoft 365. But unlike with Windows 11, the software giant keeps us updated daily about what new Microsoft 365 functionalities it is working on and when it's planning to introduce them to the users.

Last week, Microsoft continued that tradition by adding a plethora of Microsoft 365 capabilities to its roadmap website. And we're at it again to inform you what changes it's working on and how those might impact your productivity.

3 Microsoft Teams: A ton of features for Mesh meeting attendees, and more

Hand interactions support for Microsoft Mesh

Mesh is integrated into Teams to let users participate in meetings in a virtual environment. If you're a Mesh user on Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro headsets, you'll be able to use your hands to use the app come October (Feature ID: 412360). Additionally, Mesh users on supported Meta Quest headsets will be able to "move around in event environments, and interact with objects" in Teams.

Whiteboard and Teams chat for Mesh event attendees

Mesh event participants in Microsoft Teams will be able to use Whiteboard in 3D environments (Feature ID: 412075). Once this becomes available in November, Mesh event attendees will be able to use "inking, annotation, and other built-in tools" in Whiteboard without leaving Teams. This functionality will be available for Mac, Android, and PC users.

In addition to Whiteboard, Mesh event users will also be able to use Teams chat (Feature ID: 412079). But users won't have to wait until November for this, as Microsoft is planning to introduce it in October. When available, participants in Mesh events will be able to use Teams chat for communication across all rooms.

Intelligent recap for ad-hoc meetings

Intelligent recap gives you notes, a summary of the meeting, action items, and mentions after the Teams meeting is over. From October onwards, Intelligent recap support will also be available for meetings started from "Meet now" (ad-hoc meetings) and calls (Feature ID: 411573). This will be available for Teams Premium and Copilot for Microsoft 365 licensed users across all platforms.

Teams and channels view

One more major change coming to Teams this October is a new centralized hub to view all your teams (Feature ID: 411779). Called "your teams and channels," the hub will not only show all your teams but also let you navigate to your channels from one page, helping you manage teams and channels quickly.

2 Microsoft Outlook: Keep track of who is present in the office

The new Outlook for Windows is now available for everyone. And Microsoft will keep adding features to the new Outlook to make it even better. In October of this year, the new Outlook will gain "always on" capability (Feature ID: 410986). This will show you who is physically present in the office at the top right corner of the Calendar surface.

1 Copilot for Microsoft 365: No need to think about what to do next in Copilot

Prompt suggestions

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a paid AI service, and Microsoft is continuing its effort to make it better. A reflection of these ongoing efforts will be seen next month when we'll start to have prompts suggested in Copilot chats across all available Microsoft 365 apps (Feature ID: 409962).

The prompt suggestions capability in Copilot chat for Microsoft 365 is exactly what you already have in the free version of Copilot, but will be more advanced. It'll analyze your previous interactions and suggest prompts based on that. This will help you quickly start using the chat capability and save you time trying to figure out what to do next.

Image generation in Copilot chat

Another major change coming next month for Copilot users is the ability to generate images using natural language (Feature ID: 409561). If you have a complex idea or thought and want a visual form of that for your projects without leaving the app, the image generation capability can come in handy.

Release timelines aren't carved in stone

There is no certainty that the upcoming Microsoft Weekly Roadmap update will include as many features as last week. Neither is there any guarantee that Microsoft will stick to its release timelines and release new features on time. So, take the release timelines mentioned on the roadmap page with a grain of salt.