Key Takeaways Teams meetings in Microsoft Mesh are about to get more immersive.

Mac users will soon enjoy AI-powered noise suppression for Teams calls starting in October.

Outlook for Windows is getting better multi-account support and better support for using Windows Narrator.

From Microsoft finally confirming the final fate of Windows Control Panel to Start menu ads coming to Windows 10, last week was quite eventful for Windows. However, new features that Microsoft announced for Microsoft 365 during the same period aren't limited to Windows. In fact, they'll impact Microsoft 365 users across all the major platforms, including Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.

We're back at it again, giving you a weekly update on what new Microsoft 365 features are in the works and how they might impact your workflow. This week's roadmap update has a plethora of features for Teams, OneDrive, Outlook, and Copilot.

4 Microsoft Teams: More immersive meetings, noise suppression for Mac, and more

Start or stop recording on Teams Rooms for Windows

If you're subscribed to Teams Rooms Pro, you'll be able to start or stop recording on Teams Rooms for Windows without having to join the meeting on a companion device, provided that the meeting organizer isn't using a designated resource account. This is coming in October this year (Feature ID: 412072).

Noise suppression for Teams call and meetings on macOS

The Teams Windows client already supports AI-powered noise suppression technology to ensure that no unwanted background noise is transmitted along with your voice. Similar benefits will now be extended to Mac users in October (Feature ID: 412359). If you're using Teams on a Mac, you'll be able to apply noise suppression on calls and meetings.

New collaborative project studio environment in Mesh

In our last Microsoft Roadmap Weekly, we informed you that Microsoft was working to add Whiteboard to Mesh events in Teams. In addition to that, the Redmond tech firm is also working on a new "Project Studio environment" for immersive meetings and Mesh events (Feature ID: 412076). It'll allow you to use Whiteboards and other tools to collaborate on content in the virtual environment.

3 Microsoft Outlook: Better multi-account support, new sync capability, and more

Image Credit: Microsoft

Auto-reading emails with Windows Narrator

The new Outlook for Windows is now generally available for everyone, but that doesn't stop Microsoft from adding more handy features. In November this year, for example, the new Outlook will get support for Windows Narrator (Feature ID: 413429). When available, Outlook users will be able to open emails and use the Windows Narrator screen recorder tool to have those messages read aloud automatically.

Multi-account support for add-ins and apps

The new Outlook for Windows already supports add-ins and apps, but that's for your primary account. Come November, Microsoft will extend add-ins and app support to all your accounts in the new Outlook (Feature ID: 412936). Not only that, but the new Outlook will recognize when you switch accounts and adjust apps and add-ins accordingly.

Copy list of attendees to clipboard, sort and filter attendees

Not every upcoming Outlook feature will keep you waiting until November. For example, the ability to copy the list of attendees to a clipboard from Outlook calendar events is set to arrive this September (Feature ID: 412937). A month later, you'll also be able to sort meeting attendees alphabetically from the tracking list (Feature ID: 412938). Also coming this October is the ability to filter meeting attendees by name (Feature ID: 412939). All these changes are aimed at helping you find the right person more quickly.

Choose how many days of email to sync to your device for offline usage

Not very often do we see Microsoft announcing upcoming features as many as five months before their release. Even though it's rare, it happened last week, as Microsoft announced a new syncing capability for Outlook for release in January next year (Feature ID: 412619).

Once available, you'll be able to choose how many days' worth of emails and attachments you want to download to your device for offline access. However, a preview of this functionality will be available in December, though there is no clarity about whether everyone will be able to test it in the preview phase.

More formatting options for Android and iOS

Microsoft has some exciting Outlook features in the pipeline for mobile users, too. Coming to Outlook for iOS and Android this November are new formatting options to help you emphasize and highlight something while writing an email on your phone (Feature ID: 411581). The new formatting options include font size and color.

OneDrive in Outlook for Mac

If you're using Outlook for Mac and store all your important files in OneDrive, Microsoft is bringing its cloud storage app to the Outlook email on Mac (Feature ID: 412617). That means you won't have to leave the Outlook app on your Mac to be able to access all the important files you stored in OneDrive. Instead, try looking for the OneDrive app in Outlook. This will be available to all in October, with a preview starting from next month.

2 OneDrive: color-coded files in File Explorer

OneDrive is already integrated with Windows File Explorer, allowing you to view, manage, and sync files and folders directly from the Explorer. On top of that, Microsoft also wants to make sure that users can spot OneDrive files and folders more easily. From next month, Windows File Explorer will show OneDrive files and folders with colors (Feature ID: 410218).

1 Copilot for Microsoft 365: Language expansion

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft hasn't announced any major new features for Copilot for Microsoft 365 last week. Instead, it's more focused on bringing the experience to more people. That's why Copilot for Microsoft 365 will get support for twelve additional languages, including Bulgarian, Croatian, Estonian, Greek, Indonesian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Romanian, Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Slovenia, and Vietnamese next month (Feature ID: 411778). Additionally, it'll improve Dutch (Belgium), German (Switzerland), English (UK), Spanish (Mexico), and French (Canada) support on Copilot in September.

As much as all Microsoft 365 users would like to see Microsoft announcing a plethora of new features every week, the list of additions on the roadmap page may be shorter this coming week. It's also worth remembering that Microsoft may not stick to the original release timeline of every feature it adds to the roadmap.