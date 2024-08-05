Key Takeaways Microsoft Outlook for Windows offers font options when composing emails, improving user experience (Feature ID: 409969) next month.

Last week, we saw Microsoft highlighting the new features it added last month to Microsoft Teams, Excel, and Copilot. That's Microsoft's monthly routine exercise. Now, it's our turn to give you some exciting updates related to what's coming to Microsoft 365 next.

In this week's Microsoft roadmap weekly, we have a smaller number of Microsoft 365 features to talk about as compared to previous weeks. Even if the number is small, the upcoming Microsoft 365 capabilities announced last week deserve our attention because of their potential impact on many people. So, here are all the upcoming Microsoft 365 features you need to know about.

2 Microsoft Outlook: Fonts support while composing an email

After offering it in Preview, Microsoft finally released the new Outlook for Windows last week for everyone to use. Additionally, the company also announced the ability to choose fonts while composing emails in Outlook for iOS and Android and "improved support for fonts in the reading pane" (Feature ID: 409969). These improvements will be available next month.

1 Microsoft Copilot: Video drafting

Microsoft Copilot will get video drafting capability next month. All you'll need to do is write a prompt in Copilot and Clipchamp will then write the script, "source high quality stock footage," and "assemble a video project with music, voiceover, text overlays and transitions" (Feature ID: 402192). Now, if you need further editing, you can open that draft in the Clipchamp app to continue further editing, then share and export it. Microsoft says this feature will be useful to help create informational videos, video messaging, how-to videos, demos, and video presentations.

Do not count on Microsoft to release these features on time

Release timelines mentioned on the company's roadmap website aren't carved in stone. So, don't be surprised if you see Microsoft delaying one or all of them to a later month. While delays could happen, we're hopeful that we'll see more updates about upcoming Microsoft 365 features next week.