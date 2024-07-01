Key Takeaways Microsoft adds new features to Teams and OneNote monthly, with updates listed on the Microsoft roadmap website.

Upcoming Teams features include text resizing, work location auto-setting, and custom backgrounds, while OneNote gets a new virtual printer.

Release timelines may change, so users should keep an eye on the roadmap for updates and potential delays.

Not only does Microsoft add a plethora of new features to Microsoft Teams and several Microsoft 365 apps each month, but the company also clearly states what changes have been introduced via blog posts. However, instead of anticipating what new Microsoft 365 features Microsoft might introduce next, you can know exactly what's coming next if you keep an eye on which functionalities are being added to the Microsoft roadmap website each week.

Last week, Microsoft added some exciting Teams and OneNote features to its roadmap website. And we're at it again to tell you what those changes are and how they can help you be more productive.

1 Microsoft Teams: Text resizing, custom backgrounds, and more

Close

Modify text size and other UI elements for Teams Rooms on Windows

If you're an IT administrator, you'll soon be able to adjust the size of the text on the front-of-room display using the Windows display scaling settings or XML settings (Feature ID: 400707). And when you resize text, other UI elements, such as icons and buttons, also change. All of that together makes the content on the display much more accessible. This is coming in August 2024.

Automatically set work location

August has plenty more goodies to offer Teams users. Apart from the text resizing capability, IT admins will also be able to enable a policy that will automatically set users' work locations to "In the office" upon plugging their devices into peripherals at a bookable desk (Feature ID: 401118). After the policy is implemented, users need to opt-in for the new status feature to work. Participating in this will help your coworkers know whether you are physically present in the office.

Custom background on Teams panels

Another Teams capability coming in August will allow administrators to customize Teams panels' appearance by setting custom background images (Feature ID: 402183). The customization option will be available in the Teams admin center. So, if you're a company and want to use a specific logo or other visual identity that reflects your brand, you'll be able to do that with Teams Room Pro and Teams Shared Devices licensed panels.

Multiple camera views for Teams Rooms on Windows

Microsoft is also working on a new feature for remote meeting attendees. When available, Teams Room on Windows will let users use up to four cameras to capture different angles within the room (Feature ID: 402517). This will not only ensure remote meeting attendees get multiple views of the meeting room but also give them the control to manually switch between different camera views. This will also be available in August.

2 Microsoft OneNote: New virtual printer for the Windows app

Source: mockup.photos

OneNote won't get as many new capabilities as Teams in the next couple of months. However, there is one important change for OneNote that is currently in the works — a new virtual printer (Feature ID: 402540), which is built on top of the Microsoft IPP class print driver. When the new virtual printer is available, the OneNote Windows app will be able to securely convert documents into a digital format compatible with OneNote. You'll have to wait till November for the new virtual printer to be available in the OneNote Windows client.

Release timelines are subject to change

It's an open secret that release timelines mentioned on the roadmap page do not always mean that users will get them in the projected month. Many a time, Microsoft pushes the launch to a later month if need be. So, we can't rule out the possibility of the company doing the same with some of the aforementioned functionalities.