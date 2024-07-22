Key Takeaways Bring apps to Outlook meetings - Easily integrate apps to boost productivity during meetings.

Chat with Copilot in Outlook mobile - Stay productive with AI assistant on the go.

Sort and filter improvements - Simplify navigation with separate buttons for Filter and Sort.

From the surfacing of Pixel 9 leaks to Microsoft introducing a new kind of Windows update, last week witnessed a lot of exciting developments in the realm of tech. In the meantime, Microsoft continued its tradition of announcing some useful Microsoft 365 features on its roadmap page.

However, last week was one of those rare occasions when Microsoft had no new Teams features to give details about. Instead, the software giant shared some of the important Outlook features it's been working on. And we're back at it again to decode what these mean and how you'll benefit from them.

1 Microsoft Outlook: New keyboard navigation, apps for Outlook meetings, and more

Bring apps to Outlook meetings

Of all the new functionalities Microsoft announced last week, being able to add apps to Outlook meetings will be the first one to become available to users. By the end of this month, the new Outlook users will be able to benefit from app integrations in meetings, just like the classic Outlook (Feature ID: 408171).

When available, you'll be able to add apps from a variety of categories, including ones from Microsoft as well as other third-party sources, to manage your meetings better. One of the major advantages of this is that you'll be able to take action on messages and appointments without having to leave the app.

Chat with Copilot in Outlook mobile

In addition, Microsoft has at least three new Outlook features planned for release in the next month, including Copilot for Outlook mobile (Feature ID: 407381). Copilot in Outlook for Android and iOS will be as powerful as its Windows and web clients. So, from drafting emails to scheduling your meetings, it'll help you be more productive with the AI assistant directly via your mobile device. However, details on how Copilot will work on Outlook for mobile are still awaited.

Meeting recap and meeting artifacts

Microsoft has major Outlook features planned for Windows users, too. Next month, the new Outlook for Windows and Outlook web client will gain a set of meeting artifacts, which include meeting recap pages, transcripts, recordings, and any files that were shared (Feature ID: 403099). Participants will automatically get these artifacts soon after the meeting ends.

Sort and filter improvements

In the current scenario, the new Outlook for Windows features the Sort option in the Filter button, giving you access to both of them through a single menu. However, from next month onwards, Filter and Sort will exist as separate buttons in the message list (Feature ID: 407704), making it easier for you to navigate the latter.

Replace quick compose pop-up with inline appointment creation

There is one more change coming up in the new Outlook for Windows interface in September. Come September, the new Outlook for Windows will no longer show the quick compose pop-up upon clicking the empty time slot on the calendar surface (Feature ID: 406948). Instead, you'll be able to type directly in the time slot in the calendar grid to create an appointment, just like on the classic Outlook.

Calendar grid keyboard navigation via arrow keys

Another improvement coming in September is related to navigation. Instead of using your mouse, you'll be able to use the left/right/up/down arrow keys on your keyboard to navigate the time slots on the calendar (Feature ID: 406947). However, you'll be able to use the new keyboard navigation only when you're focused on the calendar grid view.

Copilot will rewrite specific parts of text in classic Outlook

The Copilot AI tool is available across all Microsoft 365 apps and services, including the classic Outlook. And later this year, Copilot in the classic Outlook will give you the option to rewrite a specific portion of text instead of rewriting the entire piece of text (Feature ID: 407380). You'll also be able to set the length and tone of the text before Copilot rewrites the selected text. This feature will be available in preview this October, with general availability in November this year.

Source: Microsoft

Release timelines are subject to change

While Microsoft clearly mentions release timelines of new features it announces on the roadmap page, you cannot rule out the possibility of the company delaying some of those capabilities. It has happened in the past and may happen again.