Key Takeaways Microsoft updates Teams: New camera controls, PTZ controls for better video conference experience in September.

Intelligent Meeting Recap notifications coming to Teams Activity Feed in September for key takeaways.

Microsoft brings Python support to Excel, Copilot AI search capability in September for enhanced productivity.

Another week has passed, and we've included the highlights in our weekly update on the latest and greatest developments in tech. What also deserves attention is Microsoft's latest additions to the roadmap website last week. The Redmond tech giant has announced a host of new Microsoft 365 features on their roadmap site, just as the company does every week.

Noteworthy changes have been announced for a number of Microsoft 365 apps and services, including Microsoft Teams, Copilot, and Microsoft Excel. So we're at it again, explaining the upcoming changes and how they will affect your productivity.

3 Microsoft Teams: Native camera controls, native PTZ controls

Microsoft introduces new features to Teams every month. Not only that, but it also informs users well in advance about what capabilities are currently in the works. Last week, the company listed some of the new Teams functionalities that are currently in the development stage, set to be coming out in September.

Native camera controls

One of the upcoming Teams features worth highlighting is support for new built-in camera capabilities. The idea is simple. When the support is rolled out in September, it'll allow you to control certain camera capabilities like 'group framing,' active speaker framing,' and 'edge composed IntelliFrame' native with Teams Rooms on Windows (Feature ID: 409537), thus eliminating the need to use additional software from camera OEMs.

Support for Native PTZ camera controls

Teams users can already use PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera controls to adjust the zoom and orientation of a camera in Teams Rooms on Windows. However, users currently require the PTZ Camera Controls app to be able to tweak those settings. From September onwards, those control options will be available natively in Teams Rooms on Windows (Feature ID: 409534). Native PTZ controls will first be available for connected cameras with mechanical/optical PTZ. Support for devices with digital PTZ will be added sometime in the future.

Intelligent Meeting Recap notifications in the Activity Feed

If you've missed anything important in the meeting and want to revisit the key points discussed during the meeting, Teams' Intelligent Meeting Recap can come in handy. Even more so in September when accessing those key meeting outcomes will be easier. Microsoft has plans to introduce a notification in the Teams Activity Feed and a banner when Intelligent Meeting Recap is ready (Feature ID: 408529).

Microsoft won't force this on users. If you don't like notifications for Intelligent Meeting Recap, you'll be able to turn it off in Teams Settings. If you find it useful though, you can configure the settings to receive notifications either as banner alerts and/or in the Activity Feed.

Support for sensitivity label for townhalls and webinars

Another noteworthy feature coming to Teams in September is support for sensitivity labels for town halls and webinars. Event organizers will be able to choose and assign appropriate sensitivity labels based on the requirement (Feature ID: 409226). Also, Teams will notify the event organizers if sensitivity labels don't align with the details of the event.

2 Copilot for Microsoft 365: Search capability

Microsoft is in the process of infusing AI into all its major apps and services. However, if you want to reap the benefits of Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps, you'll need to pay for the feature. Those paying for it will be able to use Copilot to search for answers and add them directly to their workbook, all without leaving Excel (Feature ID: 406555). This will be available for Excel desktop, Mac, and web clients in September.

1 Microsoft Excel: Python support

Microsoft has long been working on adding Python support directly to the Excel grid. It recently introduced the feature to Microsoft 365 Beta insiders, as the company continues to work on preparing it for prime time. And that day isn't very far away. Microsoft has announced that Python formulas will be widely available to Excel users next month (Feature ID: 406770).

Release timelines are subject to change

While the above-mentioned features are slated to arrive in the next couple of months, there is always a possibility of Microsoft delaying some of them to a later month. However, what we can be more hopeful about is Microsoft giving us details about more new Microsoft 365 features in the coming weeks.