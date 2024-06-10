Key Takeaways Get ready for new customization options in Microsoft Teams, including resizing gallery views and quick chat access coming next month.

Microsoft is making it easier to email locally stored files with Outlook and narrowing down search suggestions to specific entities.

Look out for Excel's upcoming feature to calculate data summaries in rows and cells, as Microsoft continues to enhance productivity tools.

From the sudden discovery of the classic File Explorer in Windows 11, to Asus starting to take pre-orders for ROG Ally X, last week was an exciting one in the realm of tech. On top of those items, last week Microsoft also came out with a list of Microsoft 365 features it's currently working on.

The software giant has updated its roadmap site to include some noteworthy changes, and we're again at it to explain what they mean and how they will be able to help boost your productivity.

3 Microsoft Teams: Resize gallery view for minimized meeting window, chat info, and more

Close

Pick who you want to see in your Teams gallery

Microsoft is close to rolling out a new feature in Teams to allow users to resize the small view of the meeting window to a bigger gallery view (Feature ID: 398449). Teams users will get four customization options for minimizing the gallery view windows, so that users can choose to have one person visible, four people visible, a fully minimized or a fully expanded gallery.

These customization options are currently being worked on to give users more options to adjust the number of participants based on their specific needs. For example, you're better off choosing the 'one person visible option' when you need to focus only on the speaker. All of this will be possible for PC and Mac users next month.

Quick access to chat information

In addition to getting the ability to resize a Teams meeting gallery, users will also be able to get quick access to information related to members, pinned messages, shared files, and links using the contextual search within chats (Feature ID: 398956). This will be available for PC, Mac, and web users in July.

Enhance app discovery

Microsoft also has plans to introduce what it calls "enhanced app discovery" to Teams in August this year. When available, users will be able to give permission for apps from groups to be available for use everywhere in Teams with just one click (Feature ID: 397089). This way, it'll be super easy to find and use apps you've previously used in group chats, channels, and meetings.

Avatar improvements

Microsoft also has some noteworthy Avatar improvements planned next month. It'll bring more Avatar reactions, and personal boundaries so that other avatars don't get too close, thus creating a much more comfortable virtual space for everyone in Teams. Additionally, thanks to the improved active speaker indication on avatar name tags, you'll also be able to easily identify which avatar is currently speaking. These improvements will be available in Teams for Mac and PC clients next month (Feature ID: 399553).

2 Microsoft Outlook: A new way to email Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files, and limit search suggestions

Email locally stored Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files with just a click

A new shortcut is being added to Microsoft Office programs for easier file attachment via email. Microsoft will add Outlook as a share target to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint when users wish to share files that are not stored in the cloud (Feature ID: 397094). This way, users will be able to directly email those locally stored files easily, without relying on cloud storage. Microsoft is planning to introduce it to the new Outlook for Windows in August.

Target search suggestions to specific entities

Microsoft has plans to add a plethora of new features to the new Outlook for Windows and the Outlook web client next month. However, scoping search suggestions to specific entities, such as Files, People, and Mail, is an upcoming feature Microsoft is planning to start previewing in July before rolling it out in August (Feature ID: 398707). When you limit search suggestions to Files, Outlook will only show files that match the search keyword, thus helping you find what you're looking for more quickly.

Related These 5 programs are way better than Microsoft Outlook Ditch the new cumbersome Outlook app for one of these alternatives

1 Microsoft Excel: Formula data summaries in rows and cells

Microsoft adds several new features to Excel every month, and July won't be any different. One of the changes you'll see in Excel is being able to add a single formula to "calculate all data in a column together to return one result" (Feature ID: 398989). It'll be available in Excel for PC, Mac, and web.

Release timelines are subject to change

Release timelines mentioned on the roadmap page are subject to change, so don't be surprised if any of the aforementioned changes do not launch in the month they're originally planned to arrive. However, what's more likely to happen is Microsoft updating its roadmap website with another set of Microsoft 365 features.