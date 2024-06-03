Key Takeaways Microsoft Teams feature to export Q&A questions for easy follow-up and task assignment (ID: 398446).

Keep channel lists relevant with Teams' automatic hide feature (ID: 325780) coming in July.

Copilot in Microsoft Teams will soon allow users to ask questions related to specific conversation times (ID: 397768).

There were no major announcements about Windows 11 from Microsoft last week, which is why our weekly top five reads don't include anything related to Windows. But for Microsoft 365 users, the software giant announced a plethora of new features through its roadmap website. We'll tell you what those upcoming changes are and explain how you'll benefit from them.

4 Microsoft Teams: Export questions asked during meetings, make channel lists more relevant, and more

Export Q&A questions

Microsoft has introduced tons of new features in the past to enhance communications in Teams. This July, it'll do it again by enabling meeting organizers to export Q&A questions that attendees ask during a meeting as a .CSV file (Feature ID: 398446).

The idea is simple. When meeting organizers are given the option to export questions asked during the meeting, it becomes a lot easier to ensure all the issues are addressed after the meeting is over. Also, if the list of questions consists of action items, you can easily assign those tasks to your team members. All of this will be available on Teams for Desktop, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Make channel lists more relevant

Microsoft is working on a Teams feature that will automatically hide channels you haven't interacted with in a while (Feature ID: 325780), thus helping you keep your channel list more relevant than before. Teams won't do anything to your channel list without your permission, though. You'll be able to enable or disable the automatic hide capability from the settings. This is coming in July.

3 5 Copilot features to up your Microsoft 365 game

Summarize content over a specific time

Copilot in Microsoft Teams helps users with lots of things, including generating summaries of conversations, highlighting who said what in a meeting, and many more. Microsoft will add one more to that list in the month of July. It'll allow users to ask Copilot in chats and channels to respond to questions related to conversations that happened during a specific time (Feature ID: 397768). It'll be rolled out to Android, iOS, web, Mac, and PC users.

View attachments for meetings in Teams Calendar

If you rely on both Teams and Outlook for meetings, Microsoft has one more unique feature planned for you next month. The aim is to give you the option to access attachments directly from Teams Calendar when someone attaches files to the meeting invites using Outlook desktop or its web client (Feature ID: 91163).

2 Copilot for Microsoft 365: Create new PowerPoint presentations based on PDFs, and more

Create a PowerPoint presentation from a PDF document

Microsoft's Copilot AI can automatically generate PowerPoint presentations based on Word documents. In addition, Microsoft is close to adding support for PDFs, too. When available, users with a Copilot Pro license will be able to generate PowerPoint presentations based on PDFs (Feature ID: 396344). You don't have to wait another month to get your hands on it, as Microsoft has plans to introduce it this month.

Generate and revise an email with Copilot in Outlook

Copilot in Outlook can prepare an email draft if you give it proper instructions about what the email should be about. On top of that, come next month, you'll also be able to ask Copilot to rewrite specific sentences in your email draft by modifying the tone and length of the sentences. This will be available for the new Outlook for Windows and the web.

1 Microsoft Forms: Add or remove people from response notification emails

Microsoft Forms users will be able to customize who gets notified through email when form feedback is submitted, by adding or removing specific people from the response notification emails (Feature ID: 397770). Currently, only Form owners or the group alias are made aware of submissions.

Release timelines are subject to change

The purpose of updating the roadmap website with new features is to give users some idea about what to expect in Microsoft 365 in the coming months. However, the release timelines mentioned on the website should always be taken with a grain of salt. This is because there have been many instances where the company has pushed the release dates to a later month, so it may happen again.