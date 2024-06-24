Key Takeaways New Microsoft Teams features include customizable video tile sizes and cross-platform meeting capability coming in August.

Outlook for Windows will introduce pinning important folders in November, with the ability to open attachments in desktop apps in August.

Copilot in Microsoft 365 will enhance Excel with text column summarization, specific chart and PivotTable requests, and updated coaching in August.

Last week, someone made a tool to strip the Microsoft Edge browser of its unnecessary capabilities, and it's one of the most exciting things that happened last week. In addition, the same week saw Microsoft quietly updating its roadmap website with new Microsoft 365 features.

It's that time of the week again when we bring all the capabilities that Microsoft is planning to ship to Microsoft 365 apps and services over the next few months. And in this Roadmap Weekly, we've got lots of important features to talk about.

3 Microsoft Teams: Cross-platform meeting experience, plus a new way to re-size Teams Room video tile

Microsoft is currently working on two noteworthy features for Teams users, both of which are set to arrive in August. One of them is allowing users to re-size the Teams Room video tile based on people count (Feature ID: 400706). What this means is that it'll be the same as the size of the remote participant tile when there is one user in the Room. But in case of more than one person, it'll be 4x the size of the remote participant tile.

The other notable Teams functionality launching in the same month is cross-platform meetings for Teams Rooms. If you've got a Pro license and have a SIP calling plan from a CVI partner, you'll be able to join conferencing services like Google Meet, Zoom, Cisco Webex, and others via Teams Rooms (Feature ID: 400703). You'll get a native Teams interface and support for 1080p video, dual screen, various layout options, and HDMI input.

2 Microsoft Outlook: Pinning important folders, improvements in opening attachments

Microsoft is adding new features to the new Outlook for Windows at a rapid pace, to replace the classic Outlook app over the next few years. One of the changes the software giant is currently working on is being able to pin folders that users feel are most important to them at the top of the left navigation bar (Feature ID: 401341).

Microsoft will keep you waiting a few months before it starts rolling out the feature in preview in November of this year, with general availability in December. Since the new Outlook for Windows is web-based, the Outlook web client will also offer pinning capability.

Some upcoming Outlook functionalities won't keep you waiting until the end of this year. Set to launch in August is a feature that will allow users to open Outlook attachments in their respective desktop apps by double-clicking on them. For example, if the attachment is a Word document, double-clicking on it will directly open it in Word (Feature ID: 401123). This will be available for the new Outlook for Windows in August.

1 Copilot for Microsoft 365: Summarize text columns in Excel, better coaching, and more

Summarize text columns in Excel

Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps can be useful in many ways, and Microsoft keeps improving the AI tool almost every month to help you be more productive. July will be no exception, as the company plans to introduce the ability to analyze text columns in Excel and give you concise summaries, highlighting key points for you (Feature ID: 399425).

Make more specific charts and quick PivotTables

Moreover, another Copilot feature coming to Excel is being able to "ask for more specific charts and PivotTables" (Feature ID: 399423). As described by Microsoft on its roadmap website, you'll be able to specify the x-axis and y-axis to ensure that the chart Copilot creates will accurately represent the data.

In August of this year, Microsoft plans to further improve the Copilot tool in the new Outlook for Windows by introducing an updated coaching experience. With the updated Copilot coaching, instead of getting suggestions on how to improve your email messages, it will directly rewrite the email with suggested improvements. (Feature ID: 392326).

Release timelines are subject to change

The release timelines mentioned on the roadmap website aren't carved in stone. In other words, Microsoft can push the launch of the feature out as the need arises. The worst part is that, in this type of case, the site doesn't mention the reason behind the delay. So, if you don't see any of the aforementioned changes launching in the month it was originally planned for, you can be certain that Microsoft has delayed it.