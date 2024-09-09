Key Takeaways Teams mobile users will soon have IntelliFrame support for clearer video feeds, enhancing hybrid meeting experiences.

Teams BYOD meeting rooms will receive audio auto-detect and pre-select features in October for improved audio recommendations.

The new Outlook for Windows will support offline app boot this month and auto-mapped calendars in December.

Last week was packed with laptop announcements at IFA, including the Dell XPS 13, Asus Zenbook S14, and many more. However, we're also mindful of the new features Microsoft added to its roadmap page throughout the week, and here we are again, revealing how Microsoft is planning to enhance some of the widely used Microsoft 365 apps and services.

However, unlike the last weekly roadmap update, Microsoft's feature announcements weren't focused on Teams users. For good or bad, this week's roadmap weekly update includes new changes that are distributed more evenly across Teams and Outlook. Additionally, we also have an important update for those using Microsoft Edge on their Macs.

3 Microsoft Teams: Meeting enhancements for mobile users and audio auto-detect in BYOD meeting room

IntelliFrame support for Teams mobile

Microsoft announced a couple of upcoming Teams features last week for Android, iOS, Mac, and PC users. The first noteworthy change is support for the IntelliFrame video feed on Teams mobile (Feature ID: 415250). For those unfamiliar, IntelliFrame is meant to enhance the hybrid meeting experience in Teams by helping meeting attendees see people in Teams Rooms more clearly. Currently, this is limited to PC users. But from November onwards, when meeting attendees join a meeting with participants in Teams Rooms on Windows using their Android or iPhone, IntelliFrame will also be available.

Audio auto-detection in BYOD meeting rooms

Last week, we reported that Microsoft is working towards adding roster grouping in Teams BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) in October. They're adding one more item to the list of upcoming features coming to the Teams BYOD meeting room next month. According to Feature ID: 413710 on the roadmap page, Microsoft is also planning to introduce audio auto-detect and pre-select in BYOD meeting rooms in the same month. When available, Teams will automatically detect the room's audio system and will recommend connecting to it instead of using your laptop's speakers and microphones. Moreover, if the equipment in the room is part of the Microsoft-approved BYOD devices list, users will automatically be switched to the room's audio when the connection is established.

2 Microsoft Outlook: Offline app boot and auto-mapped calendars in the new Outlook

Microsoft announced two new features for the new Outlook for Windows. Launching this month is support for offline app boot (Feature ID: 414516). As the name suggests, it'll let users open and restart the new Outlook even when they aren't connected to the internet. The new Outlook already supports offline access, but that works when the app is already running and then you get disconnected from the internet. Additionally, the auto-mapped calendars will be automatically available when you switch from Outlook Classic to the new Outlook for Windows (Feature ID: 415168), but this will be available in December.

We don't often see Microsoft announcing Microsoft Edge capabilities on its roadmap page, but last week it did. If you're using Microsoft Edge as your default browser on your Mac, links on Teams will open "seamlessly" on your browser (Feature ID: 414521). The links will open in the same browser profile that's signed into Teams, eliminating the need to reauthenticate in the browser to access those links. Administrators will be in control of this feature by using the "Choose Which Browser Opens Web Links" Microsoft 365 policy.

Don't count on Microsoft to release the above features on time

Release timelines mentioned on the roadmap page don't guarantee that those features will arrive in the said month. However, it doesn't mean all of them will be delayed, either. But before Microsoft releases or delays those features, we'll likely see another flurry of Microsoft 365 announcements through the roadmap page this week. Rest assured, we'll have another weekly roadmap article to decode those features for you.