Microsoft rolls out Immersive Reader to Outlook, Teams, and more

Accessibility has been a focal point of many of Microsoft’s products, and part of that is its Immersive Reader feature. Already available in places like the Edge browser, this feature helps users focus on the text on a page, or have it read to them out loud. Now, Microsoft is announcing that this feature has rolled out to four more products in its portfolio.

First off, it’s now available in the Outlook Desktop app for Windows. When reading an email message, there’s now a tab in the top-level menu for enabling the Immersive Reader. Users can customize the background color, text spacing, and use features like Line Focus to make reading easier. The Immersive Reader can also be used when composing an email, so users can more easily detect typos or other errors. This is now available in the Current Channel, and it will roll out to the Semi-Annual Channel later this year.

OneDrive on the web also has this capability fully rolled out now, and it will work for documents and text files stored on the service. You can use the Open dropdown menu to open a file in the Immersive Reader. This comes with similar features, like changing background colors, spacing, and so on. Additionally, for business and education customers, Microsoft has also rolled out support for Immersive Reader in SharePoint pages, including features like translation.

Finally, for Microsoft Teams users on mobile, the iOS and Android apps also now support the Immersive Reader. This will work in chats and posts, so you can more easily keep up with conversations and discussions. Microsoft says the feature has rolled out completely all over the world as well, and it comes with similar capabilities as the other apps.

If you’re wondering what else Microsoft is working on for accessibility, the company recently highlighted some of the Windows 11 features that focus on it. These include new and easier caption settings, along with a refreshed Accessibility page that’s easier to navigate.