Microsoft rolls out To Do integration in Outlook for Windows

Microsoft has begun rolling out its To Do service in the Outlook app for Windows. This new integration allows you to access all your tasks and to-do lists directly in the Outlook app, bringing together more of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. The update is rolling out now for users in the Current channel, running Outlook version 2207.

To Do is Microsoft’s task planning service, launched a while after Microsoft acquired Wunderlist a few years ago. It already integrates with Outlook in a few other places, specifically the web, where you can access To Do from the sidebar in Outlook. Now, it’s also part of the Outlook app that’s included with Microsoft 365.

Of course, the To Do app in Outlook can do just about anything you’d expect from it on other platforms. Flagged emails are automatically turned into a To Do task, so you can easily follow up on an email you flagged a while back by jumping into the To Do tab. If you use Microsoft Planner in your organization, tasks assigned to you in Planner also show up in To Do.

Again, this isn’t really new, but it brings all the To Do features into one app, so if you’re used to working in Outlook, it’s a bit easier to get to now. The To Do app in Outlook seems to be pretty much a wrapper for the web app, so that’s not too surprising. You also get everything else To Do generally offers, including the My Day section highlighting tasks due that day, and all the to-do lists you want to create.

As mentioned above, you should be able to get the new Microsoft To Do integration as long as you have Outlook for Windows version 2207 (build 15427.20000) or higher, though it’s still rolling out. You can also get it in version 2201 by enabling the “Coming soon” toggle in the Outlook app. This new experience isn’t part of the new Outlook app Microsoft is testing, which itself appears to be a web wrapper, so you can still keep the classic Outlook experience and still have access to To Do.

Source: Microsoft