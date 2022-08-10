Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 build 22622.575 to the Beta channel with fixes

Today, Microsoft is releasing a new cumulative update to the Beta channel of the Windows Insider Program. Those on Windows 11 version 22H2 are going to get KB5016694, which will bring the build number to either 22622.575 or 22621.575.

The difference between those two builds, of course, is new features. If you’re on the lower build, those new features are there, but they’re inactive. There’s an enablement package that you can gran in Windows Update to light those features up, and that will bump up the build number by one too. It’s a method for A/B testing in the Windows Insider Program, and it’s also how Microsoft has been delivering new features on Windows 10 for a couple of years now.

This new cumulative update only includes fixes, many of which apply to the new features that those on the lower build won’t even see. It’s same to say that Windows 11 version 22H2 is feature-complete. That means that between now and when the feature update launches for the general public, the only changes we’re likely to see are fixes.

There are two lists of fixes, one for build 22622.575, and one for both builds.

Windows 11 build 22622.575 Fixes [File Explorer] Fixed an issue where launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) was showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode.

Fixed an issue causing UI issues in File Explorer when using F11 to put File Explorer in full screen mode.

Fixed an issue where if you drag and drop a folder into the navigation pane was sometimes unexpectedly putting the folder at the bottom of the list rather than where you’d dropped it.

Fixed an issue where the dividers in the navigation pane were overlapping / drawing too close to text sometimes.

Fixed an issue where the context menu when right clicking on a tab wasn’t being translated. [Taskbar] Fixed an issue where the taskbar overflow flyout wasn’t showing up on the correct monitor. [Open With] Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t reading out the “New” text next to the app name in the Open With dialog. [Suggested Actions] Improved date / time recognition for existing supported markets (U.S., Canada, and Mexico).

Windows 11 build 22621.575 and 22622.575 Fixes An app update for the issue causing Photos to crash on launch for Insiders in the Beta Channel is currently rolling out via a Microsoft Store app update.

We fixed an issue that causes the App-V client service to leak memory when you delete App-V registry nodes.

We fixed an issue that prevents you from opening a URL if the URL’s length is more than 2084 characters. This update supports a URL of up to 8192 characters.

As always, there are several known issues to be aware of, such as the left half of File Explorer not being draggable with a mouse. In fact, most of the known issues listed have to do with the File Explorer in one way or another, so that’s something to be aware of. Aside from that, there have been reports that audio stopped working on some machines in the Beta channel.

Obviously, Microsoft is working on fixes for all of these. Windows 11 version 22H2 should be arriving in October, so most of this should be sorted out by then.

