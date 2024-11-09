Key Takeaways Support for the Windows Mail app will end soon

Microsoft urges users to switch to the new Outlook app because you won't want to use the Mail app

Export local emails, calendar events, and contacts to new Outlook before support ends

The new Outlook for Windows app will replace the UWP Mail app on Windows 10 and 11 PCs. In fact, Microsoft has already started forcing the new Outlook on Windows users by making it difficult to permanently switch to the Mail app. While this might have led to people thinking that Microsoft is close to fully killing the Windows Mail app, the software giant has a different plan.

Windows Mail app will remain, but not how you want it

It's been a long time since Microsoft added new features to Mail and Calendar, and things will only get worse from here. Microsoft has made it official that support for Windows Mail, Calendar, and People will end on December 31. However, the end of support doesn't mean the app won't be accessible to users. The company has confirmed that users will continue to be able to switch to the UWP version temporarily by using the toggle in Settings > General > About Outlook after the support ends.

However, it won't be worth switching to the Mail app because it'll lose its email capabilities when support ends. While switching will be possible, you won't be able to send or receive any emails in the Mail app. Effectively, the toggle will be useful only when you miss the look and feel of the Mail app. And don't consider resorting to using tricks to permanently restore the Windows Mail app, because doing so won't bring back the core email functions, either.

Microsoft urges users to take action

The new Outlook app has its issues, but Microsoft encourages every Windows user to switch to the new Outlook. If you can look beyond the shortcomings and would like to switch, Microsoft recommends exporting any local emails, calendar events, and contacts stored in Mail, Calendar, and People from Windows Mail to the new Outlook. However, Microsoft hasn't specified how many days the export capability will remain functional. So, act fast if you're not looking to switch to any other email platform.