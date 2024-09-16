Key Takeaways Microsoft abandoned plans for a major Edge UI redesign after two years.

Changes like the webpage border and user button will remain; others will be scrapped.

Microsoft's plan may be to attract Chrome users by making Edge feel more familiar.

If you have a good memory, you may remember that Microsoft was planning a big Edge UI revamp. Two years went by without any further developments, and Microsoft didn't seem to have anything to say about the feature delay. Now, the Redmond giant has stepped up and stated that it no longer has plans to bring the UI to Edge.

Microsoft scraps the sleek UI design for Edge

Microsoft made a statement to Windows Central about its plans for the UI redesign that we first saw two years ago. The company didn't elaborate on why it scrapped the feature, but it seems that we're no longer getting it. Some UI changes will survive the chop, with Windows Central reporting that "the border around webpages and repositioned user button" will stick around. Everything else, however, is getting tossed into the digital landfill.

Microsoft may want to make things cosy and familiar for Chrome users

There's a good chance that Microsoft made this decision to better facilitate user migration from Google Chrome to Edge. Right now, Microsoft Edge looks very similar to Chrome, as they're both based off of the Chromium browser framework. The Edge UI redesign may have been Microsoft's plan to stand out from the crowd, but now it seems it wants to do the complete opposite. If Edge looks and feels like Chrome, users may have an easier time sticking with Edge instead of using Chrome.

There's plenty of proof that Microsoft is aiming at converting Chrome users. The company pesters users to use Edge over Chrome, and it has been caught using Bing Wallpaper to distribute the Bing extension for Chrome and stealing people's Chrome tabs. Will Microsoft's tactic of not standing out from the crowd and emulating its biggest competitor pay off? We'll have to wait and see.