Summary Microsoft Authenticator app is being replaced by Edge, causing new password saving and autofill functionality to cease by 2025.

Users must switch to Edge to continue using saved passwords, as Authenticator will no longer function.

If you don't want to use Edge, you can export passwords and try alternative password managers.

Do you use the Microsoft Authenticator app? It's a pretty handy way to automatically autofill your details and make logins a lot quicker. If you liked using it, I'm afraid to say that Microsoft is on the cusp of getting rid of it forever. And while the Redmond giant plans to continue allowing people to save passwords and use autofill, you'll need to do it through Edge instead.

Microsoft is replacing its Authenticator app with Edge

In a post on Microsoft Support, the company discusses what it's planning to do with the Authenticator app. It starts things off by stating that Microsoft Authenticator is a useful and secure way to store your passwords before immediately stating that it's headed for the chopping block really, really soon. Thanks, Microsoft.

The company claims that the move "[streamlines] autofill so you can use saved passwords easily across devices," which makes sense, given how Edge has a password manager. However, this does mean you'll no longer have an app that's exclusively a manager; if you want to use your current passwords, you have to do so through Edge. And I don't mean a new app based on Edge; I mean installing Edge, browsing the website, and using the software's own manager to log in instead.

If you want to keep using Microsoft Authenticator, the company is giving it the boot unusually quickly:

Starting June 2025, you will no longer be able to save new passwords in Authenticator.

During July 2025, you will not be able to use autofill with Authenticator.

From August 2025, your saved passwords will no longer be accessible in Authenticator.

Microsoft reassures everyone that their stored passwords in the Authenticator app are already synced with Edge, but your history of saved passwords is stored locally and will be lost when Authenticator goes kaput. As such, if you have any you'd like to use sitting around in your history, get them used and saved ASAP.

If this move has left a bad taste in your mouth, why not try a new password manager? You can always export your password file from Microsoft Authenticator or Edge and upload it to a new autofill app instead. And if you need some help picking out an app, we have plenty of resources on the topic: