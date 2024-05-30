Key Takeaways More mouse options are moving from Control Panel to Settings panel in Windows 11.

Microsoft has been on a really, really slow crusade to get rid of the Control Panel for good. Slowly but surely, options and toggles you'd only find in the Control Panel are making their way over to the newer and sleeker Settings panel. Now, another setting has made the journey over to the other side as the new Windows preview build takes more mouse control options away from the Control Panel.

More mouse options are migrating to the Settings panel

This feature was spotted by PhantomOfEarth, who really made a name for themselves by sniffing out hidden features in preview builds. Microsoft doesn't always activate a feature the moment they're uploaded to a preview build; sometimes the Redmond giant hides the tool while it works on implementation and ironing out any bugs. However, the feature is still very much in the code and can be manually re-activated, so when a new preview build comes out, PhantomOfEarth isn't far behind in unearthing these hidden treasures. In fact, they were one of the first to warn us of the upcoming ads in the Windows 11 Start menu.

This time around, they've uncovered a shift in Windows 11's options. Now, the "enhance pointer precision" and the mouse scrolling direction options have been migrated over to the Settings menu. These were previously Control Panel exclusives, so fans of using the Settings panel will likely be pleased that they'll no longer need to use the aging tool to tweak their mouse. And if you're more a fan of having all of your settings at your fingertips, why not check out the hidden God Mode on Windows 11?