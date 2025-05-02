Summary Microsoft accounts now default to being passwordless, making it easier and more secure.

New users will have multiple passwordless sign-in options and won't need to enroll with a password.

Users have the option to switch to a passkey instead of a password, providing flexibility and enhanced security.

Happy World Passkey Day! Today's the day we check out how passkeys are looking and their advantages over the traditional password. After all, there are plenty of reasons you should be using passkeys for security, and when you couple those with the reasons you should ditch passwords altogether, making the jump to passkeys makes a lot of sense.

Well, it seems that Microsoft is also joining in on the celebrations, as it has announced new changes as to how its services will adapt toward passkeys over passwords. One change is particularly surprising: the company is moving away from using passwords as the default when creating a Microsoft account.

Microsoft accounts won't use passwords by default (but you can still use them)

In a post on the Microsoft website, the company discusses what it's doing to help remove the dependency on passwords as part of World Passkey Day. As listed as one of its significant changes to how it handles security, there's this little nugget:

New accounts are passwordless by default: As part of this simplified UX, we’re changing the default behavior for new accounts. Brand new Microsoft accounts will now be “passwordless by default.” New users will have several passwordless options for signing into their account and they’ll never need to enroll a password. Existing users can visit their account settings to delete their password.

Does this mean that new Microsoft accounts can never have a password ever again? Not quite. The key here is not that people can't set a password; it's that they don't need to. Beforehand, if you wanted to log in with a passwordless method, you still needed to set a password before you could activate another method, and you couldn't get rid of the password once it was set.

Now, if you don't want a password at all, you can skip that bit and use a passkey instead. If you've already created your Microsoft account, you can delete your password and use a passkey instead. And if you're a fan of passwords, you can still use them to log in and make new accounts. Everyone wins.

If this got you in the mood to revisit your cybersecurity hygiene, there's no time like the present. Check out these best practices for securing your accounts so you, and only you, get access to your sensitive data online.