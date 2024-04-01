Key Takeaways Microsoft is unbundling Teams from Office globally due to antitrust concerns and to provide customers with more purchasing flexibility.

Standalone Teams app will cost $5.25/month, while Office without Teams for new customers will range from $7.75 to $54.75.

Existing customer pricing changes have not been disclosed yet, but previously went down by €2/month in the EEA, and may vary by region.

A few months ago, we learned that Microsoft is unbundling Teams from Office apps in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland. This followed a complaint from Slack in 2020, where the company alleged that Microsoft had an anticompetitive advantage by combining Teams with Microsoft 365 subscriptions, suffocating competitors in this space. Today, Microsoft has announced that it is removing Teams from its Office subscriptions all over the world.

Why is Microsoft unbundling Teams from Office?

The reason for removing Teams from Office subscriptions is pretty much the same as the reasoning behind the decision in the EEA: antitrust scrutiny and standardization. In a statement to Reuters, a Microsoft spokesperson had the following to say:

To ensure clarity for our customers, we are extending the steps we took last year to unbundle Teams from M365 and O365 in the European Economic Area and Switzerland to customers globally. Doing so also addresses feedback from the European Commission by providing multinational companies more flexibility when they want to standardise their purchasing across geographies.

Moving forward, Microsoft will offer standalone subscriptions for Teams globally, along with separate Microsoft 365 offerings that do not include Teams.

How does this impact customers?

Source: Microsoft

This change in subscription model customers directly. For starters, the standalone Teams app will be available for $5.25/month, while Office without Teams for new customers will range from $7.75 to $54.75, depending upon the package. This is similar to the EEA pricing model where Teams standalone is on offer for €5/month. However, it is important to note that global pricing changes for existing customers have not been revealed yet; in the EEA, they went down by €2/month. They will likely vary across geographic regions and packages. It will be interesting to see if these changes move the needle for competitors when it comes to market share.