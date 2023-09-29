Key Takeaways Bing's small market share compared to Google hasn't stopped Microsoft from attempting to capture more of its target audience, including trying to sell its search business to Apple.

Microsoft approached Apple in 2020 to sell its entire search business, with discussions reaching the exploratory stage. A successful deal would have seen Bing replace Google as Apple's default search engine.

Apple ultimately decided to continue with Google, as Eddy Cue noted in a court testimony, expressing his belief that Bing is inferior to Google, earning significant profits from an agreement with the latter.

Although Bing has been making the headlines lately due to integration with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the search engine still only commands a small market share, especially compared to Google. However, Microsoft continually attempts various techniques to capture more of its target audience. Now, it has been revealed that the company once tried to sell its Bing search business to Apple.

A report by Bloomberg claims that Microsoft approached Apple in 2020 to sell off its entire search business. Executives from both firms allegedly met to discuss this possibility, but talks didn't go past the "exploratory" stage. A successful deal would have seen Google Search being replaced by Bing as the default search engine in Apple's ecosystem but the Cupertino tech giant eventually decided to continue with Google.

Microsoft engaged in discussions with Apple's services head Eddy Cue for this deal, with the executive shedding more light on the search market in a testimony in the ongoing court case between Google and the United States Department of Justice (DoJ). Cue noted that Apple extended its agreement with Google in 2021, also implying that he believes Bing to be inferior to Google's Search experience. He emphasized that his company doesn't feel the need to develop its in-house alternative simply because he believes that Google is the best option and that he doesn't "know what we would have done" if negotiations with the firm ever fell apart.

That said, it is interesting to know that despite showing no solid interesting in acquiring Bing, Apple has still used the search engine in various components of its ecosystem in the past. Bing was the default search engine for Siri and Spotlight between 2013 and 2017, before being replaced by Google. The transaction has been highly profitable for Apple, with the company making $4-$7 billion from the agreement as of 2020.