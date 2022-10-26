If you were hoping to get your hands on Microsoft's game streaming dongle , your chances are looking pretty slim, as the idea has now been shelved.

We've been hearing about Microsoft's game streaming dongle for quite some time, and while we did get confirmation of its existence several months ago and its status, it looks like the company is shelving the project for now, which means it probably isn't happening anytime soon.

Xbox head Phil Spencer shared information about the device during a live interview with The Wall Street Journal, stating that it was being developed as recently as spring, but that the company changed course when it started working with Samsung. The information comes by way of The Verge's Tom Warren who tweeted:

Now this isn't something entirely new as Microsoft spoke with Windows Central this summer, shedding light on the status of the streaming dongle, codenamed Keystone, sharing a similar idea where it was pivoting away from the current iteration and refocusing its efforts on a new approach. Now we know for sure that it won't be pursuing things much further, and with good reason, considering it has managed to expand its service into more hands than ever. During its most recent earnings call, Microsoft shared that it doubled the amount of Xbox Cloud Gaming subscribers since the previous year, surpassing 20 million lifetime players.

For years the service has been getting better and better, now being offered in more places and not just your console, computer, or web browser. The service has expanded to TVs with the introduction of Samsung's Smart TVs for 2022 and also moved to handheld consoles like the Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge 5G. Furthermore, it recently announced that it would be made available to work with Arm devices.

In addition to the hardware expansion, it now offers a lot more value, with the firm partnering with the likes of Epic Games to deliver Fortnite, and it could end up expanding its offerings even further if it can manage to close out its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. While it doesn't completely close the door on the project, for now, it seems like Microsoft's feelings on the device have cooled, and it is looking for new ways of getting its cloud gaming service into more hands.

Source: Tom Warren (Twitter)

Via: 9to5Google