Key Takeaways Missing out on updates due to specific apps? Stop Microsoft's interference.

Warn users of potential issues, don't lock them out of updates.

Users can bypass restrictions - a warning system is more appreciated than mandatory controls.

When an operating system goes through a big update, it's natural for some apps to break. Maybe the update introduced a new feature or tweaked an old system, and now a third-party app that relied on those systems doesn't work as well as it should. As such, people tend to experience less-than-ideal performance after an update; sometimes it's the fault of the operating system's developer, and sometimes the people who make the apps need to push an update to fix the problems.

The thing is, Microsoft is showing that it's going to be very heavy-handed with the upcoming Windows 11 update, so much so that it has already ticked off a few people. So, here is why Microsoft shouldn't be dictating which apps people can and can't have installed on their system.

The beginning of this story started a few days ago when it was revealed that Microsoft will prevent specific Windows 11 PCs from upgrading to the new 24H2 update. Whether or not your PC will be deemed worthy of the update depends on if it has one of several troublesome apps installed on it; if your PC has one, you won't get the update.

This is not because Microsoft has a grudge against specific apps, but because it wants Windows 11 users to have the best experience possible. The apps Microsoft has blocked from the Windows 11 update have either performance or security issues with the update. In light of this, Microsoft is taking steps to ensure that people aren't upgrading their PCs with incompatible apps when the 24H2 update drops. After all, if people upgrade to 24H2, and they come across poor performance while using the update, they're likely to blame the update instead of their apps. And it can often take a while for people to unearth which apps are causing issues.

Fortunately, the 24H2 update is still a few months away. This does, at least, give people time to either patch their apps or find an alternative if no patches are available. But if people can't, or choose not to, update their apps, it's likely going to get tricky for them to keep it around without future issues with updating Windows.

...but the way Microsoft is going about things is a bit heavy-handed

Users should be able to accept the risks

This all seems fair; after all, Microsoft is doing this to help people have the best experience. However, the way it's going about things feels a little off to me. Is denying the update really the best way to go about things? If the issue is related to performance or security, then there shouldn't be anything wrong with giving people a warning instead of flat-out denying them their apps. That way, if somebody does encounter issues with 24H2, they'll not only know what's causing issues, but the blame will be on them for accepting the terms before upgrading.

Right now, it feels like Microsoft is trying to dictate to people what apps they should have installed on their PCs. But it really shouldn't have that power, even if it knows that the apps in question can cause problems.

Users can just re-install their apps anyway

People want their apps, no matter what

To add insult to injury, the system currently doesn't work. People have already discovered a way around the block; all you need to do is uninstall the app, upgrade Windows, and then re-install the app again using a renamed executable. This is enough to skirt around the installation block and allow people to install whatever apps they please.

As such, keeping users away from their favorite apps isn't the best strategy here. A simple warning, both during the update and on detection that a named installer is being run, would alert people that the flaw is present without forcing them into a decision. In fact, if people were warned of troublesome apps instead of being denied the update, people might appreciate the feature as an early warning system, instead of an overbearing caretaker that won't allow people to make their own choices with their machines.

Warn users, but don't force them to act

I understand why Microsoft took the path it did. It's good that Microsoft can identify apps that may cause issues with the 24H2 update and actively warn users about them to prevent frustration and headaches during the update process. However, I feel that stopping people from upgrading Windows 11 due to an installed app isn't the way to go. Ideally, Microsoft should give a warning, but still allow the user to continue with the upgrade after they've read and confirmed that any messes they get into are of their own volition.