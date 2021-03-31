Microsoft is shutting down the Cortana app on Android and iOS

The Cortana mobile app for Android and iOS is officially being axed by Microsoft today, March 31, 2021. Originally launched in November 2018, the voice assistant app was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in January last year. While it was still functional, starting today, Microsoft has confirmed that it will no longer offer support for the app.

As per a support page spotted by 9to5Mac, Microsoft says that reminders and lists will no longer be available to users within the app. however one can still have access to them through Cortana on Windows. Additionally, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To-Do app which is available for both Android and iOS.

As we announced in July, we will soon be ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS, as Cortana continues its evolution as a productivity assistant. As of March 31, 2021, the Cortana content you created–such as reminders and lists–will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app, but can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which you can download to your phone for free. After March 31, 2021, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported.

The reason for Microsoft killing the mobile version of the app is due to a change in strategy. Cortana is being integrated within the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity apps and of course, it will continue to serve as the default voice assistant for Windows 10. With the integration of Cortana with Microsoft 365, the company has introduced personalized, actionable briefs in Outlook for Exchange users, and adding Cortana to the Teams mobile app to do things like manage calendars, email, and join meetings. The dedicated mobile app no longer figures into this vision.