Key Takeaways Windows 10's Beta branch is now discontinued after a brief revival.

Users on Beta will be moved to the Release Preview Channel.

Transitioning to Windows 11 from Windows 10 is still possible.

A few months ago, we reported that Windows 10 was getting a beta branch. At the time, this was very good news, as it showed that Microsoft wasn't going to completely throw Windows 10 under the bus just because Windows 11 had begun to take off. However, it seems that the Redmond giant has gone back on itself, as it has now announced that the Windows 10 Beta branch is dead in the water.

Windows 10's Beta branch is cut off five months after returning

In a post on the Windows Insider blog, the company detailed what's included with the newest Windows 10 Beta build. However, right before it discusses what the patch contains, it comes with some bad news:

The Beta Channel and Release Preview Channel will receive the same Windows 10 build today just like we’ve been doing since June. However, this will be the last time we release a Windows 10 build to the Beta Channel as we will be shutting down the Beta Channel for Windows 10.

People who are currently on the Windows 10 Beta build will find themselves automatically changed to the Release Preview Channel in due time, and it will become the only testing channel open for Windows 10 moving forward. Microsoft says that anyone who doesn't want to wait around for that long can still move channels manually by going to " Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program" and selecting the Release Channel.

If this has acted as the last straw and you're begrudgingly upgrading to Windows 11 now, don't fret. You can still bring some creature comforts from 10 over to 11. For example, we recently reported on how to get the Windows 10 Action Center on Windows 11.