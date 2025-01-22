Summary Starting February 2025, Microsoft accounts will stay signed in unless you sign out or use private browsing.

Remember to manually sign out from Microsoft accounts on public devices or use private browsing after the recent changes.

Microsoft has been making some strange decisions lately. After renaming Office on everyone's PCs (and not picking the best name), the company is continuing its trend with a major change to how you sign in to your Microsoft account.

From February 2025, according to a Microsoft support article, you'll stay signed in unless you log out or use private browsing. While this may seem convenient for day-to-day use on your personal computer, it could end badly if you're using a public or shared device.

Always sign out or use private browsing

If you've ever signed into a Microsoft account on a web browser, you've likely seen the "Stay signed in?" prompt after entering your credentials. If you click Yes, you'll remain signed in. But if you select No, you'll be logged out after your session ends and will need to sign in again when you return.

Starting February 2025, the "Stay signed in?" prompt will be no longer appear, and you'll remain signed in to your Microsoft account unless you sign out or use private browsing. So, if you're using a public device, either switch to a private browsing window (e.g., Incognito mode on Google Chrome) or sign out once you're finished. Private browsing doesn't save browsing history or personal data, so you'll be automatically signed out when you close the window.

At the end of the day, we're all human, and you might accidentally forget to sign out of your account in a rush. If this happens after the change takes effect, you can go to the Microsoft account privacy settings page and sign out everywhere. This will log you out of all places your account is signed in, including browsers and apps. However, your Xbox console will remain exempt from this.

While signing out of your account when using someone else's device or opting for private browsing has always been good practice, it seems Microsoft users will be forced to follow this golden rule starting next month!