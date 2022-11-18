How we communicate online has changed quite a bit over the past few years. For a long time, many companies and communities relied on chat apps and email. But since the pandemic, many organizations have relied on web video conferencing software like Microsoft Teams, and now, it's getting even better with the introduction of Sign Language View.

When creating Sign Language View, Microsoft had many requests from the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, with the most important being:

Keeping interpreters and other signers’ video feeds in a consistent location,

Ensuring that video feeds are an appropriate shape and size for sign language to be visible,

Empowering participants to have up to two other signers in view throughout each meeting, and

Reducing repetitive meeting setup tasks like pinning interpreters and turning on captions at the start of each meeting.

Keeping these in mind, Teams was then optimized, and it will now allow users to prioritize up to two additional speakers in a meeting. Not only that, they will stay visible and will remain in the same position in the window, making it easier to spot them no matter how many people join.

Furthermore, when Sign Language View is enabled, it will prioritize the video stream for those two additional speakers, allowing for higher quality feeds. Even if a presentation is on the screen, the prioritized speakers will still have larger windows, making it easier to see them in the Teams virtual meeting.

Microsoft has created a new menu option where the sign language view can be turned on by default when the app is launched, and also signers can always be prioritized. This will make it less cumbersome when using the app, as these modes can now be set by default.

Currently, these settings are not available in the public build but are available in the Public Preview. Microsoft states that this feature will be rolling out to "Teams desktop and web clients for commercial and GCC customers in the coming weeks."

Source: Microsoft Tech Community