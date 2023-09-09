Key Takeaways Microsoft is introducing AI-based features to improve the chat experience in Skype, including the ability to set tones for messages and rewrite them in real-time.

Skype now suggests message tones such as Professional, Casual, Sarcastic, and Witty to help users be more creative with their messages.

Users can easily switch between different tones and revert back to their original message if they don't like the changes made by Bing, and sharing Skype profiles has been made easier with a new share icon.

Microsoft is in the process of introducing the AI-based Bing Chat feature to many of its apps and services and is also putting effort into improving the AI experience across its different platforms. The latest app to get massive AI improvements is Skype, which now helps you to be more creative with your messages.

Microsoft has introduced the ability to set tones for messages you type on Skype chat composer. As you start typing your message, Skype will now suggest a slew of message tones, including Professional, Casual, Sarcastic, Witty, and more. This is similar to how you compose emails, paragraphs, and blog posts using Bing Chat in the Edge sidebar.

When you set the tone for Bing Chat to rewrite your message in Skype, a pop-up window will appear, showing you every step of the rewrite process in real-time. If you like what you see, you can replace your original message with the one the chatbot rewrote or send it to the clipboard for later use. But if you don't like the tweaks Bing made to your message, you can easily go back to your original text.

Moreover, you can select a different tone in case you change your mind, and Bing will rewrite the message again to try to match your current tone. Again, you have the option to go back to the original text. Microsoft hopes that these improvements to Bing in Skype will help you get rid of dull messages. While the new set of features promises to improve the chat experience in Skype, they are not all centered around the AI-based chatbot.

In addition to improving the Bing Chat experience in Skype, Microsoft has made it easier for you to share your Skype profile on the desktop. The MePanel now has a new share icon that appears next to the Profile header. All it takes is a click to open the Share Profile panel, making the process of sharing your profile easier.

All the changes mentioned above are now available in Skype Insider build 8.104. They are rolling out in a phased manner, and that means you might not see them right away. As Microsoft announced, it might take another couple of days to bring all the new features to all Skype Insiders running the latest Insider build.