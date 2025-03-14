Summary Microsoft is slowly transitioning mouse properties options from Control Panel to Settings.

@PhantomOfEarth found the change in a beta version, showcasing the move's progress.

The transition reaffirms Microsoft's commitment to consolidating settings in the Settings window.

Microsoft really wants to get rid of the Control Panel. It's taking its sweet time, but bit by bit, it's taking the classic all-in-one customization app and moving its settings over to, well...Settings. If you're a fan of the Control Panel, I have some bad news; it seems that the mouse properties setting is making the migration over to the newer Settings window.

The mouse properties options make their way to Settings

PhantomOfEarth spotted this change on X, who has a knack for digging through new beta versions of Windows and finding hidden features. They're usually hidden because they're still a work in progress, or Microsoft isn't ready to test them yet, but that doesn't stop PhantomOfEarth from sniffing them out and letting us have a look at what to expect in the future.

This time, they've spotted a new migration from the Control Panel to the Settings page. Now, all the mouse properties options have made the jump:

The move has been a long time; the company confirmed its intention in August of 2024. Perhaps moving everything over from the Control Panel to Settings takes a little more care than we first believed. Regardless, this move will be good news to some, especially those who like the Settings menu so much they forget about the Control Panel.