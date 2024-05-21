Key Takeaways Microsoft introduced the Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows, featuring an exclusive high-power X Elite chipset for developers.

Microsoft had a ton of hardware and software announcements yesterday, but the news keeps on rolling today with Build kicking off starting today. Of course, this event is geared towards developers, and to that endeavor, Microsoft has introduced the new Snapdragon Dev Kit, a brand-new PC for developers to test their projects on the latest Snapdragon hardware.

The Snapdragon Dev Kit is designed around the Snapdragon X Elite, and it's ideal for testing apps that will run on the laptops launching starting next month.

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows has an exclusive X Elite

We already knew of a few variants of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset offering different levels of performance, but for the Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows, there's yet another one, which is exclusive to this machine. This chip runs at up to a whopping 80W of power, which is significantly higher than any of the laptops launching in June. It has the same 12 Oryon cores as the other models, and the base speed is still 3.4GHz, but in this configuration, two cores can boost up to 4.4GHz.

Compared to existing models of the Snapdragon X Elite, the top-tier X1E-84-100 variant supports dual-core boost up to 4.2GHz, while the more common X1E-80-100 only goes up to 4.0GHz.

Otherwise, the Snapdragon Dev Kit comes with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, it supports up to three displays at the same time, and it uses 20% ocean-bound plastic for its build.

A big focus of this development kit is AI, and Microsoft wants developers to build more AI experiences for Windows. The company also recently announced the Windows Copilot Runtime to allow developers to make use of the Copiot stack i Windows, along with introducing numerous tools like the Windows Semantic Index, and the new Phi Silica small language model built into Windows to be used within apps. Apps will also be able to access APIs like Studio Effects, Live Captions Translations, OCR, and Recall. These features are all part of Copilot+, and Microsoft is trying to really redefine how you use your PC by using AI.

Microsoft has also been investing in making development tools native for Arm for the past few years, so you can run Visual Studio natively on the Snapdragon Dev Kit, and also make use of a wide range of runtimes and libraries.

The Snapdragon Dev Kit is available to pre-order today, and much like the other Snapdragon PCs, it will become fully available on June 18th. It costs $899, effectively making it the cheapest Snapdragon X Elite PC we know of.