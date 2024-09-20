Key Takeaways Microsoft is revamping the look of its products with a new "Fluent" art style.

The new style will focus on elements like humanity, color, dimension, sophistication, and playfulness.

Microsoft aims to reduce the cognitive burden on users by incorporating cohesive illustrations with written content.

Operating system developers put a lot of effort into making their UI look standard across the platform. That way, you can always tell when an app or a service is related to the operating system; it gives off a specific vibe or feeling that you associate with the product. Microsoft seems to be brewing up a new look and feel for its own products, and we may see them appear in future Windows updates or apps if the company goes ahead with it.

Windows gives us a sneak peek into how Windows may look in the future

In a post on Microsoft Design, the company shows off what it's working on with its new "Fluent" art style. If the company goes through with them, you should see them around the Microsoft scene more often. While the company hasn't explicitly stated where these art pieces will appear, there's a good chance we'll begin to see these pop up in Microsoft's apps and within the operating system.

Microsoft states that its new Fluent style will encapsulate five elements: humanity, color and gradients, dimension, sophistication, and playful. These will be used in different styles depending on the context of what's happening on-screen.

Microsoft also states that its previous art styles caused a "cognitive burden" on users, which it plans to fix with this new style:

Our previous illustrations often duplicated accompanying written copy, creating unnecessary mental strain and occasional confusion. Being more intentional with how our illustrations harmonized with other elements within the user’s experience could help alleviate this.

We have no idea where, how, or when these new design principles will appear within the products we use. However, given how the company is confident enough to show off its work, it's likely getting ready to roll it out publically. We'll just have to wait and see. Until then, why not learn how to make Windows 11 look and feel the way you want it?