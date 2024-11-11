Key Takeaways Microsoft reverts back to MSN brand over Microsoft Start/

I don't know about you, but when I think of the words "MSN," I'm instantly taken back to the days when I was talking to my friends over its messaging app. Fans of the colorful butterfly logo may have been dismayed when the Redmond giant decided to scrap the MSN brand and bring it under its Microsoft Start umbrella. However, it appears the move wasn't well-received, as the company has decided to bring MSN back.

Microsoft Start reverts back to its old MSN branding

In a statement to Windows Central, the company confirms that it's having second thoughts about scrapping the MSN brand and going with Microsoft Start:

"We regularly review our offerings to ensure we’re delivering the highest value for customers. As part of this review process, we are unifying our content services under the MSN brand to better simplify our experiences. There will be no impact on functionality as part of this change."

Windows Central notes that, while the MSN website never fully went away, it could redirect you to Microsoft Start if you wanted to read anything. Now, it appears that the reverse is happening; any attempt to visit the Microsoft Start website instead pings you over to the MSN brand. Microsoft Edge is also renaming all references of Start to MSN.

We didn't hear any news about whether Microsoft plans to rebrand its Start apps to MSN or not. However, if it does, it appears that the change will be purely based on the service's name and logo. If you enjoy using Microsoft Start, you should hopefully notice no vast differences apart from the new makeover.