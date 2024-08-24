Key Takeaways Windows 10 users will soon see ads in their Start menu, mimicking the unwelcome trend in Windows 11.

A new "Account Manager" section is appearing in the Start menu, replacing previous profile options.

Concerned users can find relief in ad-blocking apps created to combat Microsoft's increasing use of ads.

As Windows 11 slowly becomes inundated with ads, people on Windows 10 have been watching on in horror. Unfortunately, it seems that they, too, will begin seeing ads. Someone has spotted Start menu ads making their way onto Windows 10, and they look very similar to the kind that's currently rolling out onto Windows 11.

Windows 11's Start menu ads come to Windows 10

As spotted by Neowin, This new "feature" was spotted by PhantomOfEarth on X. If that name sounds familiar, it's because PhantomOfEarth has had a long track record of sniffing out features hidden within Beta, Dev, and Canary builds. This time, PhantomOfEarth comes with bad tidings for people on Windows 10:

Doesn't seem like much at first, but what the screenshot is showing is what happens when you click on the profile image in the Start menu on the Beta build. If you do this with a Windows 10 machine right now, it'll open some handy options for managing your account or signing out. Now, with this beta build, clicking the profile button will instead bring up a new "Account Manager" section that lets you manage your Microsoft 365 products. The previous options have been relegated to an additional menu within the Account Manager.

If you haven't heard about Windows 11's situation, we have posts explaining the Start menu ads and the new Game Pass ad that has appeared in the Settings panel. And if you're worried about Windows turning into an ad-filled nightmare, you can at least take solace in knowing that people are publishing ad-blocking apps to fight against Microsoft's tactics.