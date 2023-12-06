Key Takeaways Microsoft is now shipping the Surface Hub 3, an interactive display designed for collaboration in businesses and education.

The Surface Hub 3 comes in 50-inch and 85-inch sizes and offers features like "Smart Rotation" and "Portrait", allowing easy switching between screen layouts.

With a 60% faster CPU performance and 160% GPU graphics performance increase, the Surface Hub 3 is a powerful system for AI-powered meetings and brainstorming.

Microsoft announced a plethora of new Surface devices during the September event this year, including the Surface Hub 3. And if you've pre-ordered one for your business, you won't have to wait a lot to get your hands on it, as Microsoft has started shipping the Surface Hub 3 devices.

The Surface Hub 3 is different than Surface PCs and has a different purpose. It's a large interactive display designed for collaboration in businesses and education. The Surface Hub 3 is the company's latest model with many new features aimed at enhancing collaboration. Available in both 50-inch and 85-inch sizes, the Surface Hub 3 supports what's called "Smart Rotation" and "Portrait", enabling users to switch between different screen layouts easily.

Moreover, Surface Hub 3 comes with many of the capabilities Hub users requested, including persistent chat and Front Row layout. It also supports 20 points of multitouch, allowing users to ink with up to two Surface Hub pens or Surface Slim pens. The CPU performance in the Surface Hub 3 is 60 percent faster than the previous gen. Also making the Surface Hub 3 a powerful system is the 160% GPU graphics performance increase. Other noteworthy features include AI-powered meetings and brainstorming, the ability to pair it with Microsoft Teams Rooms certified peripherals, and more.

The Surface Hub 3 is available through authorized Microsoft resellers. If you already have a Surface Hub 2S, the Surface Hub 3 Pack can bring you the hardware capabilities of Hub 3 to your device. Microsoft will release migration software and instructions for Surface 2S users to complete the migration of their device to run Microsoft Teams Rooms instead of Windows 10 Teams Edition early next year. If you don't migrate, you won't get software support beyond October 14, 2025. Microsoft will continue selling the Surface Hub 2S running Windows 10 Teams Edition through March 31, 2024.