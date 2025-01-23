Summary Microsoft is retiring its custom themes website for Windows, it now recommends using the Microsoft Store.

The website offers hundreds of theme packs in various categories for direct download with a .themepack extension.

Transitioning to the Microsoft Store may increase user engagement and efficiency, but may disappoint users who prefer the website method.

Wallpapers and theme packs are a great way to customize your Windows installation. Here at XDA, we regularly cover new Windows 10 and 11 themes that you can leverage to freshen things up on your PC, and also offer options for those who prefer more customization options through open-source applications. Up until now, Microsoft had been providing custom themes via a dedicated support website as well, but that may not be the case moving forward.

Goodbye, Microsoft themes website, we hardly knew ye

In addition to offering Windows theme packs via the Microsoft Store, the Redmond tech firm has been offering direct download links for all of its theme packs via the dedicated website here. At the time of writing, hundreds of themes across 14 categories are available on the aforementioned website with the .themepack extension. These include theme packs for Age of Empires (Games), Aurora Borealis (Natural wonders), and Megamind (Movies), among many others.

However, as spotted by Neowin, it seems like Microsoft is getting rid of this website. A note on the page now cautions users that:

This page containing links to download Windows themes is now obsolete and will be retired soon. We recommend downloading the latest themes directly from the Microsoft Store for the best experience.

Microsoft now recommends using this Microsoft Store link to download Windows themes. While the site is still active, it's clear that it will become unavailable soon, which means that customers who leverage it to directly download themes will lose access to this method soon.

The official reasoning behind this transition is unclear, but it's likely to increase user engagement with the Microsoft Store and also remove a redundant method of offering the same service, that is, downloading theme packs. That said, users who prefer the website may be irked by this change, and only time will tell if they actually use the Microsoft Store instead.