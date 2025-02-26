Summary New Windows 11 battery indicator rollout paused due to issues with coloring and lock screen compatibility.

Microsoft plans to address flaws and resume the rollout in a future update, but no timeline specified.

Third-party tools may offer a more reliable battery percentage display until the official indicator is fixed.

If you've seen my opinions on what I like about the upcoming Windows 11 update, you'll know that I absolutely love the new battery indicator. It changes how the little taskbar icon looks, giving you a quick and handy battery reading from a quick glance. Unfortunately, it seems something went wrong with the rollout, as Microsoft has quietly stated that the feature needs a little bit more time in the oven.

The new Windows 11 battery indicator has hit a roadblock

The terrible news comes to us via PhantomOfEarth, who usually brings us sneak peeks into Windows beta builds and unearths interesting features still in development. This time, the occasion is not as fun: they spotted a change on the Windows Insider Blog related to the Release Preview channel. The patch notes for the new battery indicator have been struck out, with this added as an addendum:

[UPDATE 2/25] We have stopped the roll out of this change to address some issues. We plan to begin rolling it out in a future update soon.

So, why did Microsoft decide to cook the battery indicator for a little longer? Well, it turns out it had some flaws:

Hopefully, Microsoft can get the battery icon fixed quickly so we can see it return in the next big update. In the meantime, you can use third-party tools to better see your battery percentage, which may prove to be more reliable than Microsoft's own solution.