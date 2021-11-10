Microsoft Store Black Friday deals include up to $200 off the Surface Laptop Go

Black Friday is rapidly approaching, and Microsoft today announced the deals it’s going to be running to celebrate the occasion. While Black Friday isn’t officially until November 26th, many of the deals start early, and some are available today. If you’re looking for some new tech and gaming gear, there are some good deals to be found on the Microsoft Store.

The Microsoft Store is one of the best place to buy Surface devices, but that’s not all you can buy there. PCs and accessories from other companies are also available, and some sales also apply to those. Microsoft hasn’t announced specific details for all the deals, so we’ll be updating this page as more information comes out. Here’s what we know of so far.

Live now

Surface Laptop Go (up to $200 off)

The first big deal of this season is on the Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft’s affordable laptop for students. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5.1035G1 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Now, it’s up to $200 off for this year’s Black Friday.

First off, the models with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage are now $150 off, making them just $549.99 instead of $699.99. That’s the same price as the base model with just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage (which isn’t discounted). In addition to the extra RAM and faster storage, the upgraded model adds a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello, so this is a no-brainer deal. The top-tier model, which comes with a larger 256GB SSD, is down to $699.99 from its original $899.99 price, so that’s also a pretty good deal right now. The deal ends on December 24th.

The Surface Laptop Go comes in three different colors, and they’re all discounted, so you can choose your favorite look, too. Best Buy is currently running a similar deal, except the base model is also discounted by $50 to $499.99. We’d still recommend the upgrade, but if you want the cheapest model, Best Buy is the place to get it.

Up to $600 off select PCs

Microsoft is also discounting many third-party PCs available on the Microsoft Store by up to $600 for Black Friday. There are a few deals available already, and more will show up on November 19th. We’ll highlight some of the most noteworthy deals, or you can see the full list of them here. The Black Friday deals will end on November 29th.

The biggest discount is on the Lenovo IdeaPad SLim 9i, which is also one of the best laptops included in the sale. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-1195G7, which is Intel’s most powerful 15W processor right now, and the first one to support turbo speeds up to 5GHz. It also has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Most notable, it comes with a 14-inch 4K Ultra HD display, which is incredibly sharp and also supports touch. This model usually costs $1,759.99, and but it’s $600 off, making it just $1,1159.99, a fantastic deal for a laptop this good.

If you want something a bit more mainstream, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i is also discounted and it comes with more modest, but still great specs. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7, which is still a fairly powerful quad-core CPU with Iris Xe graphics, and it also has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The display is a 14-inch Full HD panel and it also supports touch, so it’s still ging to look great and give you some extra intuitiveness. It’s usually $949.99, but you can get it for $649.99 right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i ($300 off) The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i comes with a solid combination of specs and a FUll HD touchscreen. For $649.99, it's a great laptop for students and everyday use. See at Microsoft

Another solid option is the Acer Swift 3, which also comes with modern high-end specs at a reasonable price. It’s powered by an Intel Core i7-1165GG7 processor with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, and that’s going to be good enough for most kinds of day-to-day tasks. You get a 14-inch Full HD display (now without touch), so it’s going to look great, too. It’s discounted by $200, which makes it $649.99, and that’s a pretty good deal for a high-performance and lightweight laptop like this.

Acer Swift 3 The Acer Swift 3 is a solid high-performance clamshell laptop that's great for everyday use. For $649.99, it's a solid choice. See at Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass for PC (3 months for $1)

This deal has been available for a few days already, but Microsoft is also offering three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for just $1 right now, which is a great opportunity to try some of the great games available as part of the service. There are over 100 titles available, and games from Xbox Game Studios launch on Game Pass on day one. That includes Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, which are two of the biggest launches of this holiday season, so there’s truly no better time to jump in.

On top of that, based on our testing, you can pay $1 to upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and that also extends the duration of the subscription by another month. That means you also get access to cloud gaming, so you can play Xbox games on your phone or a PC that’s not really meant for gaming.

Xbox Game Pass for PC Xbox Game Pass gives you access to over 100 games, and you can get three months for just $1! See at Microsoft

Starting November 19th

Surface Go 2 (up to $150 off)

The Black Friday deals on the Microsoft Store also include the Surface Go 2 now that its successor is out. It may not be the fastest device around, but the Surface Go 2 offers some elements of premium Surface devices, including a thin and lightweight design, a 3:2 display, and high-resolution cameras at an affordable price. It’s powered by either an Intel Pentium Gold or a Core i3 processor, and it comes with up to 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

With this deal, the Surface GO 2 starts at just $299.99, $100 less than its usual price, and a fantastic deal for what you’re getting here. The $150 discount will apply to higher configuration models, which could mean the top-tier model would cost just $479.99 instead of $629.99. Microsoft hasn’t shared detailed pricing for each configuration yet, but this is a great deal either way. The deal will end on December 5th.

Surface Go 2 The Surface Go 2 is a very thin and light tablet with a great display and cameras, ideal for staying in touch with family. For Black Friday, it starts at just $299.99. See at Microsoft

HP Reverb G2 headset ($150 off)

VR enthusiasts can also get a deal on the HP Reverb G2 headset. This headset is designed in partnership with Valve and it supports Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR. It has a sharp 2160 x 2160 display for each eye, immersive stereo speakers, and inside-ou tracking, meaning all your motions are tracked with the need for external devices. The headset also includes two controllers, one for each hand.

Usually, the headset would set you back $599.99, but with this sale, you can get it for just $449.99, making this a great time to jump into the world of VR if you’ve been wanting to do so for a while. This Black Friday sale starts on November 19th on the Microsoft Store and ends on December 4th.

HP Reverb G2 The HP Reverb G2 is a VR headset designed by HP and Valve for Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR gaming. This sale discounts it by 25%. See at Microsoft

Up to 75% off select Xbox Game Studios games

If you’re more of a fan of owning individual games instead of a specific subscription, Microsoft will also be hosting a sale on select titles published by Xbox Game Studios. Select games will be up to 75% off, including titles like Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Rare Replay, and more. Sadly, we don’t know exactly which discounts will apply to which games, but they should show up on the Xbox deals page when they go live. We’ll also update this post with new information as it’s available.

Up to 40% off HyperX gaming accessories

If you’re looking for some accessories to enhance your gaming experience, Microsoft will also be discounting some HyperX accessories for both PC and Xbox. It’s not clear yet what accessories will be discounted when the sale officially starts, but some of them are already discounted in this collection. We’ll add more information once Microsoft has more to share. The Black Friday deals will end on December 4th.

Starting November 21st: Up to $50 Turtle Beach and ROCCAT accessories

Closer to Black Friday, the Microsoft Store will also be discounting some accessories from Turtle Beach and ROCCAT, two well-known gaming peripheral manufacturers. Again, we don’t yet know the details of these deals, but you can check out all the Turtle Beach products on the Microsoft Store here. ROCCAT accessories can be found here.

Some deals are already live right now, such as $30 off the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Pro wireless PC headset, which is not $69.95 instead of $99.95. This doesn’t seem to be part of the Microsoft Store’s Black Friday deals, though. These deals will run from November 21st to November 28th.

Starting November 25th: $50 off Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

Finally, if you’re more interested in getting work done, Microsoft will also be discounting the latest version of Microsoft Office Home & Student. The 2021 edition was launched just over a month ago, and it’s coming down by $50, from $149.99 to $99.99.

The Home & Student edition of Office 2021 gives you access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on a single PC, but you can use it forever. You can buy it using the link below, but keep in mind the sale runs from November 25th to December 4th.