Microsoft Store is underrated when it comes to app installation. Most veteran Windows users still prefer downloading software directly from the official website or third-party platforms. However, if you dig deeper into the Microsoft Store, you'll find many hidden gems that can transform your experience on Windows.

Here are a few useful Microsoft Store apps that are free, light on system resources, and deserve to be on your Windows PC.

5 OneCommander

A modern, dual-pane file manager that outshines File Explorer