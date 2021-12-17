The Surface Pro 8 is up to $200 off with Microsoft Store’s holiday deals

If you’re still scrambling to buy some gifts for this holiday season, the Microsoft Store is currently running holiday deals you can still take advantage of. Microsoft is offering discounts on a wide range of products, including the newly-launched Surface Pro 8, which is already $200 off its regular price.

The sale also includes games, apps, and movies on the Microsoft Store. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can find during this sale to finish up your holiday shopping.

Surface Pro 8 (up to $200 off)

The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s latest high-end tablet, and it’s definitely the best one yet. It comes with Intel’s 11th-generation Core processors, a 120Hz display (set to 60Hz out of the box), high-quality cameras, and, for the first time, Thunderbolt 4 support. It’s also one of the most expensive Surface Pro tablets Microsoft has made, but that’s only because the base model now comes with a Core i5 and 8GB of RAM, whereas previous models started with a Core i3 and 4GB of RAM.

Thankfully, as part of these deals, the entry-level model is getting the highest discount, so instead of starting at $1,099.99, the Surface Pro 8 now starts at $899.., which is much more palatable. That’s frankly a great price for everything packed into this tablet, and this is a great opportunity to upgrade. Other models have discounts from $100 to $200, including the top-tier configurations. No matter what version you want, you can find it below. The deal lasts until January 2nd.

Surface Pro 8 The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's most exciting tablet in a long time, adding a 120Hz display and Thunderbolt support. See at Microsoft

Surface Pro 7 (up to $600 off)

If the price for the new tablet is still a bit too steep for you, the Surface Pro 7 is also getting some hefty discounts on the Microsoft Store. This model comes with Intel’s 10th-generation processors, a smaller (but equally sharp) 12.3-inch display, and a magnesium chassis with flatter edges. It’s lighter and more portable than its successor, so it’s a good option if that’s your priority.

Most models of the Surface Pro 7 seem to be sold out, but you can get $4400 off the model with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it just $799.99. The biggest discount on the variant with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which brings the price down from $1,899.99 to just $1,299.99. It’s not the latest hardware but for that price, it’s not a bad deal at all. The deal lasts through December 24th.

Surface Pro 7 If you don't need the latest hardware, the Surface Pro 7 is still a great option, and with up to $600 off, it's hard to go wrong. See at Microsoft

Up to $800 off Razer laptops on the Microsoft Store

In addition to Microsoft’s own Surface laptops, there are also some holiday deals on a few other laptops on the Microsoft, specifically Razer laptops. This includes some nice discounts on Razer’s most recent models, so there are some nice deals here. You can find the full list of deals on this page, but we’ve highlighted some of the better ones below. The deals end tomorrow, December 18th.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced ($199 off) Powerful gaming laptop The Razer Blade 15 Advanced packs an Intel Core i7-11800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics This model also includes a Full HD 360Hz display, and it's not almost $200 off. $2,501 at Microsoft

Razer Blade Stealth 13 ($500 off) Gaming on the go Packing an Intel Core i7-1165G7 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, the Blade Stealth is a gaming laptop that's still thin and light enough to take anywhere. This model includes a 120Hz display. $1,300 at Microsoft

Razer Book 13 ($401 off) For productivity If you're more interested in work, the Razer Book 13 is a great option with 11th-generation Intel processors and an ultra-sharp 4K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has a more subtle design than other Razer laptops. $1,599 at Microsoft

Up to 50% off select Xbox games

The Microsoft Store holiday deals also include discounts on some games for Xbox consoles, including some modern titles. There’s a ton of titles on sale, and you can find them all here, but highlights include Battlefield 2042, Riders Republic, and Forza Horizon 5. These deals last until January 2nd.

Holiday deals on Microsoft Store apps

In addition to games, many Microsoft Store apps are also discounted during this holiday sale. That includes the recently-launched Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022, which is down to just $69.99 instead of $99.99. If you’re more interested in its rival Affinity Photo, it’s also discounted from $54.99 to $38.49. In fact, all the Affinity apps are discounted, including Affinity Designer, a vector graphics design software, and Affinity Publisher.

You can find the full list of app deals here, and they last until January 2nd. Microsoft also has deals on some movies and TV shows in the United States, lasting until January 3rd.