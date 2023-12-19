Key Takeaways Microsoft Store in Windows 11 Insider builds has recently received an update to deprioritize apps and games you already have and show you more new apps and games.

It promotes the visibility of new apps and games from other developers, encouraging users to discover and engage with the Store content even more.

The feature will likely roll out to Windows 11 Stable users in the coming weeks.

Microsoft Store in Windows 11 has recently been updated with a nifty new feature that will try to stop you from getting apps and games you have already downloaded and installed on your PCs. However, this is available for you only if you're running Windows 11 Insider builds, as it's currently in the beta testing phase.

Microsoft Store underwent many major changes in the last few years for developers and end users. But lately, the software giant has been concentrating a lot on introducing quality improvements, with features like the faster launch of the Microsoft Store app. Trying to stop you from downloading and installing apps and games you already have is another qualitative improvement Microsoft recently introduced to the app, which should also benefit both developers and end users.

When Microsoft Store tries to focus more on showcasing apps users never installed, it improves the visibility of apps and games from other developers. Additionally, this change in how content is displayed in the Microsoft Store will encourage users to discover new and potentially interesting software, which might result in users engaging more with the content in the Microsoft Store than previously. All these user experience improvements appear to be rolling out via a server-side update, which you can install simply by opening and closing the Store app and opening it again.

To be clear, it in no way prevents you from seeing apps and games you installed on your PC. You can use the Microsoft Store search bar to find your installed apps and games and can also look for them in the Library section, just like before.

Prioritization of apps and games users never installed is expected to roll out to Windows 11 Stable users in the coming weeks. It took Microsoft about two weeks to introduce choosing drives for game installation right from the Microsoft Store to Windows 11 Stable users after first rolling it to Insiders. It'll be interesting to see how many days the company takes to bring the change in strategy in displaying Microsoft Store content to non-Windows Insiders.