Key Takeaways Microsoft has quietly launched a redesigned Microsoft Store on the web, which now matches the design of its Windows 11 app.

The new Microsoft Store website features a card-based design and incorporates elements of the Fluent Design System.

The website has made changes to the layout, including removing the Categories option from the side menu and moving the search box slightly to the top-right.

Microsoft brought some exciting changes to the recently released Windows 11 Insider Canary build, but what didn't catch anyone's attention yesterday was Microsoft's quiet launch of a redesigned Microsoft Store website. The new Microsoft Store web client now looks a lot like its app on your Windows 11 PCs.

Several things have changed in the latest Microsoft Store website. The first thing that will catch your attention is the new design, which now matches the Microsoft Store app. The brand-new Microsoft Store website aligns with the company's Fluent Design System principles and incorporates design elements like Acrylic, Reveal, Depth and Motion, and more to become more like the app. Part of the redesign exercise was also bringing the card-based design to its app store website. Pieces of content like app listings, recommendations, and category listings are now presented in a card-like format in the new Microsoft Store portal.

There is more to the visual changes introduced in the Microsoft Store web client. For example, there is no Categories option for apps on the left side of the site, nor will you see the search box there. The side menu bar has disappeared, with the search box now appearing slightly at the top right. Beside the search bar is a button for opening the Microsoft Store app. The button is not new, but it now includes a Microsoft Store logo and has been slightly redesigned.

If you're a fan of the previous app Categories option on the left, you'll now have to scroll through to the bottom of the Microsoft Store web page and look for Collections, a single place to quickly discover all the Windows themes, Puzzle games, and many more. The topmost section of the webpage has options to quickly switch between Home, Apps, and Games pages, apart from the search bar.

However, the app install page on the website isn't exactly a copycat of the app. Like the previous Microsoft Store web portal, you'll see the app logo alongside the Install button on top of the page in the new one. On the contrary, the Microsoft Store app has the option to install apps, the app logo, and ratings on the left side, and not on top. Go to apps.Microsoft.com to see all of that in action.

That's pretty much all we've noticed on the new Microsoft Store web client. If you've noticed anything unique, do let us know in the comments section.