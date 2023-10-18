Key Takeaways The Microsoft Store on Windows 11 now launches in as little as 2 seconds, thanks to a recent update (v22309) that improved its launch experience.

This small improvement has been appreciated by users who no longer have to wait 7 seconds for the app to load.

No, it's not just you. If you're always opening the Microsoft Store on your Windows 11 PC for some reason, you might have noticed that it's a bit more responsive. That's because it really is, and can now launch in as little as 2 seconds.

If you're wondering who is even keeping track of this, it's an engineer on the Microsoft Store Windows team. Going by the name of Daniel on the platform now called X, formerly known as Twitter, he shared that a version 22309 update for the Microsoft Store improves the launch experience down from 7 seconds to a mere two seconds. He even has the animation to prove it, saying that it was taken from his home PC. Check it out below.

Though this is a pretty small improvement, it is appreciated, to say the least. Before, when you launched the app, you'd have to stare at a splash screen for 7 seconds. The update makes it so much faster to get to where you want to go, be it to download a new app, update an app, or simply just browse around. Reaction to this has also been pretty positive based on the replies to Daniel's post. Of course, others do seem to have criticism, too, on the search UI, and how Microsoft needs to be more communicative of what these small updates actually do.

Microsoft is pretty committed to updating the Store based on feedback, though. It usually gathers feedback on it through the Windows Insider Program. The best example? Recent Windows Insider builds have updated the Microsoft Store to refresh the license pages you see when you go to upgrade to a new edition of Windows 11. So, if you have a change in mind, or just appreciate how fast the Microsoft Store is now, you can simply file your feedback in the Feedback Hub.

To grab today's Microsoft Store update, simply click the Library Icon on the left side of the app, then choose the Get Updates button. And select Update next to the Microsoft Store. The app will relaunch itself, and you'll be back in the action in as little as 2 seconds.