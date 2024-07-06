Key Takeaways Microsoft Store introduces a new feature on the search page to suggest your next app download.

A small search bar has also been added to the Library page

Both the changes are currently limited to Windows Insiders.

Even though Microsoft has made it way too easy to spot new features in the Microsoft Store app, not every change is mentioned in the What's New section. However, we've done the hard work of finding the latest changes Microsoft quietly rolled out to its store app for Windows 11 users.

Microsoft Store gets a couple of new search features

Search page in Microsoft Store version 22405.1401.9.0

After giving the app a major performance boost a couple of months ago, Microsoft has introduced a couple of search capabilities to the Microsoft Store in Windows 11. One of those noteworthy changes is the addition of a new Recommended for you section on the Microsoft Store search result page. In addition to showing the last five search keywords, the search page now has a dedicated section for app recommendations.

App recommendations aren't entirely new in the Microsoft Store. In fact, if you scroll down the app's Home page, you'll find Microsoft Store recommending apps and games. And you'll get plenty of recommendations there, unlike on the search result page, where the Microsoft Store will suggest only three apps for your next download.

Recommended for you in Microsoft Store version 22406.1401.1.0

There is more. As spotted by famed leaker phantomofearth, Microsoft Store now has a small search bar on the Library page in Microsoft Store. The new search bar occupies the position of the app sorting drop-down menu, with the latter now shifted to the left of the former.

However, the new app recommendations and the search bar are currently available only to Windows Insiders. If you're running Windows Insider build, make sure to update the Microsoft Store app to version 22406.1401.1.0 to see the changes. Also, it's worth noting that we don't see the search bar in the Library section of the Microsoft Store app even after updating to the latest version, suggesting it's rolling out in phases.

Microsoft Store still has major problems to fix

While Microsoft keeps adding quality-of-life improvements to the Microsoft Store, the app is still broken and lags behind rivals like iOS' App Store and Android's Google Play Store. We previously explained why the Microsoft Store is broken and how the company can fix it. But let us know what you think are some of the major issues in Windows 11's app store.