Key Takeaways Microsoft warns that using outdated versions of Teams may result in disruptions in services, including delayed messages in chats.

Legacy services infrastructure for online chat will be discontinued by March 2024, affecting certain outdated Teams clients.

Microsoft recommends keeping Teams client updated through the in-app update mechanism or relevant digital storefront for desktop, Android, and iOS users.

Back in October, Microsoft announced that the new version of Teams is now available for everyone; the app utilizes Edge WebView 2 for faster performance, with up to 50% reduced memory consumption compared to the classic version of Teams. Later, the company revealed that it will begin automatically upgrading classic Teams to the revamped version starting from March 31, 2024. Now, it has cautioned customers that they may face disruptions in services if they continue leveraging outdated versions of the chat client.

Neowin and handsontek report that in a notice published in the Microsoft 365 Message Center, the Redmond tech firm has announced that it will end support for legacy services infrastructure for online chat by the end of March 2024, affecting certain outdated Teams clients. Customers of the Teams desktop, Android, iOS, and Virtual Desktop Interface (VDI) clients may encounter delayed messages in individual, group, and channel chats if they use a version older than three months. Those on Teams Phone hardware, Panels, and Surface Hubs will not be affected. Similarly, the web version's updates are managed by Microsoft too, so that won't run into any issues either.

The warning isn't entirely unexpected, since Teams is governed by Microsoft's Modern Lifecycle Policy, which states that a product will be serviced continuously if customers keep the software up to date, have a license for it, and that Microsoft still offers support for it. In addition, the Redmond company has also noted that these changes to its infrastructure will ensure greater reliability, security, and resiliency in its message delivery mechanism.

As it stands, Microsoft has recommended desktop, Android, and iOS customers to keep their Teams client updated through the in-app update mechanism or the relevant digital storefront. Meanwhile, VDI customers are encouraged to follow these instructions to uninstall an outdated Teams client and install a new MSI package.