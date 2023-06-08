Microsoft Surface Pro 9 The Surface Pro 9 is the latest tablet from Microsoft. The tablet is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and is now available for hundreds off. $1000 at Best Buy (Wi-Fi model)

If you're looking to get some great deals on Microsoft's latest Surface devices, we've found some incredible offers on the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. Furthermore, you'll have plenty of different configurations to choose from. So whether you're looking for a base model or a top-end powerhouse, you won't want to miss this sale.

Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a versatile Windows tablet that is compact and light and packs quite a bit of power thanks to its 12th Gen Intel Core processor. The tablet also has an impressive 13-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and there are different configurations of the tablet, with Microsoft making use of Intel i5 and Intel i7 processors.

The Surface Pro 9 comes with 8GB RAM with its base configuration, and those needing more can choose between 16GB or 32GB RAM options. The same applies to storage, with the base model having 128GB of storage and the top model coming in with 1TB. In addition to all these choices, you also get to choose colors, with the Surface Pro 9 being made available in Graphite, Sapphire, Forest, and Platinum.

For a limited time, the Surface Pro 9 is on sale, with a few different configurations being available to choose from. The tablet comes with a 13-inch touchscreen display and can become a robust productivity tool when paired with the right accessories. If you're looking for ultimate portability with ample power, the Surface Pro 9 is an excellent choice.

Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 is quite a bit different from the Surface Pro, offering a more traditional design, which might be better for some. Perhaps the best thing about the Surface Laptop 5 is that it comes in two different screen size options, 13.5 and 15 inches, with both being touchscreen displays. The laptop is available in a variety of different configurations, with Intel Core i5 and i7 CPU options being available, along with internal storage starting at 256GB, and RAM configurations going up to a whopping 32GB.

No matter which option you choose, you're going to be getting a solid computing device. Both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are excellent products, and both have excellent designs, top-notch build quality, and can power through pretty much anything that you can throw at them. For a limited time, you can pick up either, in a variety of different configurations for hundreds off.