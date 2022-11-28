The Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5 are some of the best laptops on the market, and they

Microsoft's Surface PCs are some of the best on the market, but they don't always come cheap. These are premium devices with a premium price tag, but thankfully, Cyber Monday deals are here to help make things a little easier on the wallet. You can save a lot of money on different Surface devices right now, and if you're looking for a shiny new machine, this is the time to spring for one. Here are some of the best deals you can get right now on Surface devices, from the latest Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5 to some older devices.

Surface Pro 9 - Save up to $250

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's latest and greatest tablet, powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors and with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The display is fantastic, too, being a super-sharp 13-inch panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's also the first Surface Pro to come in actual colors, not just Platinum and Graphite. This model isn't even two months old, but you can already save up to $250 on it, depending on the configuration you choose. The Core i5 models are $100 off, while the more powerful Core i7 is down by $200, and there's a specific configuration - with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD - that's $250 off at Amazon only. This is a great time to buy one if you want the latest and greatest.

Surface Pro 9 with 5G - Save up to $200

If you need cellular connectivity, the Surface Pro 9 with 5G is the best model for you. It's powered by the Microsoft SQ3 processor and it comes with up 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage, and it's easily the best Arm-powered Windows tablet yet. It's also one of the first to have 5G support, and it's otherwise similar to the regular Surface Pro 9.

This model is also up to $200 off, but the discounts vary by configuration. The base model is just $50 off to $1,249.99, while the mid-tier version is $100 off, costing $1,299.99. The top-tier model is $200 off, and it will set you back $1,699.99 instead of $1,899.99.

Surface Laptop 5 - save up to $300

The Surface Laptop 5 is another one of Microsoft's latest PCs, and it's better if you want a more traditional laptop experience. It's also powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and it comes in two sizes, 13.5 inches or 15 inches. You can configure it with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, too.

The discount also varies a bit depending on the model, here, with the entry-level version being $100 off and bringing it down to just $899.99. Depending on the upgrades you choose, you can save up to $300, which is a big discount for a laptop that's just two months old. The 15-inch model starts at just $1,099.99 with an Intel Core i7 processor with this discount, and that's a great price for what you're getting.

Surface Pro 8 - Save up to $600

If you want the sleekness of the Surface Pro 9 but you don't need the latest specs, the Surface Pro 8 is still a fantastic device, and it has even bigger discounts right now. This tablet is power by 11th-generation Intel Core processors, and these discounted models have up to 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The base model of the Surface Pro 8, with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, is now just $699.99, which is $400 down from its usual price. Meanwhile, the high-end model with an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM comes in at $999.99 - a whopping $600 discount.

If you want the complete laptop experience out of the box, you can also buy the Surface Pro 8 bundled with a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. That model comes with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and it's $450 off, making it just $899.99.

Surface Laptop Go 2 - Save $100

If you're on the lookout for a cheaper laptop, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the best option for you, and you can get it for a nice discount right now. Both 128GB and 256GB models of the Surface Laptop Go 2 are available with a $100 discount, which is great when you consider the already low starting price. You can get the base model with a 128GB SSD for just $599.99 right now, and the 256GB SSD version is down to $699.99.

Powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and with 8GB of RAM, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a very capable budget laptop, and it comes wrapped in a sleek design that's typical of more premium Surface devices. It's the perfect laptop for school, and you don't have to break the bank for it.

Surface Pro X - Save $300 on a Wi-Fi model

A cheaper option if you want to try out an Arm-powered device, the Surface Pro X processor with a Microsoft SQ1 processor is heavily discounted, bringing the price tag to just $599.99. For that price, you're getting a super-thin tablet with a large 13-inch display with very high resolution for a great visual experience. This model also has 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, so you're getting a solid experience for the asking price.

It won't be the fastest device around, but it's one of the thinnest Windows tablets money can buy, and it offers a better experience than the vast majority of Windows Arm devices. It's a great way to try out an Arm device and see the benefits in thinness and battery life that come with this kind of design, or you can use it to test your apps and see if you're ready to invest in a more expensive Arm device in the future.

Surface Laptop 4 - Save over $600 on a Surface Pen bundle

If you don't need the Thunderbolt 4 support in the latest Surface Laptop 5, its predecessor is still a great laptop with the same modern design and great display. This deal discounts over $600 on a bundle including a high-end 13.5-inch configuration with a Surface Pen and a 3-year complete protection plan from Microsoft, so you don't have to worry about accidental damage for a long time.

This model specifically includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, so you're getting great performance here, and you'll have the peace of mind of knowing that even if something happens, the protection plan has you covered.

Surface Laptop Studio - Save up to $400

For content creators, the Surface Laptop Studio is the best laptop Microsoft has ever made, featuring powerful H35 Intel Core processors. The Intel Core i7 models even have discrete Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics to accelerate workloads like video editing, too. The laptop also comes with up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

This isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen on this laptop, but it's still one of the best in Microsoft's portfolio, and you can get $200 off the cheaper models. For the more expensive Core i7 models, Best Buy and Amazon both have a $300 discount, except Amazon also has the top-tier option with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, and that one is a whole $400 off. If you want this unique form factor and performance, this one is for you.

Surface Pro 7+ - Save up to $430 with a keyboard

Finally, if you're more of a fan of the classic Surface Pro design with a lighter magnesium chassis, the Surface Pro 7+ is still a great option. Aside from being lighter, this laptop also has a smaller 12.3-inch display compared to the newer Surface Pro 8 and onwards, and it comes with a USB Type-A port, which Microsoft no longer includes with its latest Surface Pro devices.

Otherwise, this is similar to the Surface Pro 8, with 11th-generation Intel Core processors. You can choose between an Intel Core i3 or a more powerful Core i5, and both models on sale have 8GB of RAM. The more powerful version also has a 256GB SSD, while the cheaper model has 128GB of storage.

