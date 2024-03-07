Key Takeaways Microsoft's upcoming digital event on March 21 will focus on new flagship PCs, Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6.

Expect significant upgrades like OLED displays, Qualcomm and Intel versions, and NFC support in Surface devices.

The Windows 11 2024 Update will introduce AI features like "AI Explorer", plus improved performance for Arm devices.

We've heard the rumors, but now it's official. Microsoft has announced a new digital event for March 21, where the company will focus on new announcements around Copilot, Windows, and Surface. Among the expected announcements are the company's latest flagship PCs with a focus on AI, the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6.

What to expect for Surface

While Microsoft's announcement page doesn't go into any more detail, we already have a fairly good idea of what to expect from this event when it comes to Surface devices thanks to a report from earlier this week. Microsoft is set to announce the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6, both of which are expected to bring big changes.

First off, both of them are expected to come with OLED displays, a first for Surface PCs, and a big upgrade in terms of visual quality. Both laptops are also said to come in both Intel and Qualcomm-powered versions, with the Intel versions launching first in April. The Qualcomm models will feature the Snapdragon X Elite chipset and will be some of the first PCs to do so, though these are only expected in June. This new chipset will be a big step forward for Arm devices running Windows, and it could radically change the landscape of the industry, so it's a big deal.

The Surface Pro 10 won't have big design changes, though we're expecting to see a wide-angle camera and NFC support added to its feature set. More notably, the Surface Laptop 6 is said to have a new design with slimmer bezels, rounded screen corners, and more ports. If it turns out to be true, it would be the biggest design change the lineup has seen yet.

What to expect for Windows and Copilot

Meanwhile, the Windows news is likely to focus on the Windows 11 2024 Update, or version 24H2. A big focus will naturally be Copilot, with one of the biggest AI features being something called "AI Explorer", which will basically turn everything you do on your PC into a timeline you can easily search through using natural language. According to reports, you'll be able to say things like "show me that thing about dinosaurs", and Windows will be able to bring up every document and page you opened with the word "dinosaur" in it.

This will likely be the biggest surprise at the show, but there are other capabilities we already know about in Windows 11 version 24H2. This includes automatic AI supersampling for games, voice clarity, and more. Beyond AI, the next Windows 11 update will also focus heavily on improving performance for Arm devices, which ties into the new Snapdragon-powered versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6.

This update is only expected to fully arrive in the second half of the year, but the Arm-focused improvements should be available in June to launch right alongside a wave of devices featuring the Snapdragon X Elite chipset.

Contrary to what we saw last September, this event is looking to be a very exciting one for Microsoft fans, so be sure to mark your calendars for March 21 at 9AM Pacific Time (12PM ET).