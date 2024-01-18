Key Takeaways Microsoft is planning to unveil new versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop in two waves, starting in April and June.

The first batch of devices will be business-oriented versions with new features focused on commercial customers, such as anti-reflective displays and NFC readers.

The second wave will include the highly anticipated Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, featuring a custom-designed Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and a major upgrade to the Windows platform. However, these devices may not be fully revealed in March.

Microsoft could introduce the next wave of Surface devices in just a couple of months, with an unveil planned for March. After last September's launch was notable for the absence of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop lines, it looks like we'll be seeing new versions of these devices in the coming months. But they won't launch right away.

Intel devices come first

But they're focused on commercial customers

According to a new report from Windows Central's Zac Bowden, there will be two waves of Surface devices launching across April and June. The first batch will include new business-oriented versions of the Surface Pro and the Surface Laptop, though they may not be labeled as Surface Pro 10 or Surface Laptop 6.

Instead, these will keep the same chassis as the current models, but will feature some new features specifically focused on commercial customers, along with Intel Core Ultra processors, adding new AI capabilities. These features include an anti-reflective display, which is a big deal considering Surface PCs tend to be very reflective, plus an NFC reader, which might come in handy for security keys.

This kind of upgrade is reminiscent of the Surface Pro 7+ a few years ago, and Microsoft could use a similar naming scheme this time around, reserving the next numbered entry for truly new devices.

Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 will come with Arm processors

Plus a new Windows platform release

Those new devices will be the ones launching in June, and they'll be the truly big news. Both the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, based on the Arm architecture. Unlike previous Arm-based Surface devices, the chip inside these models is a totally custom design by Qualcomm, and with 12 high-performance cores, it's a huge leap forward for Windows on Arm.

In addition to this totally new processor, these devices will also ship with a new Windows platform release, codenamed Germanium. This is a major upgrade from the current version of Windows 11, and one of the big focal points is Arm support, with big compatibility and performance improvements in tow. According to a previous report, there will also be new AI features coming with an update later in the year, around the September timeframe, which many have been referring to as Windows 12.

On top of all that, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to get new designs, which should make them even more interesting. Details of this redesign are still scarce, however.

Unfortunately, it seems like these devices won't be fully revealed in March, so we may have to wait longer to see them in action.